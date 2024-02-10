Fabrinet (NYSE:FN) Downgraded by Northland Securities

Northland Securities cut shares of Fabrinet (NYSE:FN – Free Report) from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research report report published on Tuesday, Marketbeat.com reports. They currently have $200.00 price target on the technology company’s stock.

FN has been the subject of a number of other reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Fabrinet from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and boosted their target price for the company from $185.00 to $210.00 in a research report on Monday, January 8th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Fabrinet from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a report on Wednesday, November 1st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Fabrinet has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $148.57.

Fabrinet Price Performance

Insider Buying and Selling at Fabrinet

NYSE FN opened at $204.35 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $7.42 billion, a PE ratio of 29.53 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a fifty day moving average of $192.00 and a 200 day moving average of $167.16. Fabrinet has a 1 year low of $90.19 and a 1 year high of $229.02.

In other news, Director Thomas F. Kelly sold 3,235 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $166.75, for a total transaction of $539,436.25. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 29,797 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,968,649.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, Director Thomas F. Kelly sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $171.31, for a total transaction of $513,930.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 36,532 shares in the company, valued at $6,258,296.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Thomas F. Kelly sold 3,235 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $166.75, for a total transaction of $539,436.25. Following the transaction, the director now owns 29,797 shares in the company, valued at $4,968,649.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.51% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Fabrinet

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Park Place Capital Corp acquired a new position in Fabrinet in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. acquired a new position in Fabrinet in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new position in Fabrinet in the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its holdings in Fabrinet by 652.6% in the 3rd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 429 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 372 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Orion Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Fabrinet in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $47,000. 97.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Fabrinet

Fabrinet provides optical packaging and precision optical, electro-mechanical, and electronic manufacturing services in North America, the Asia-Pacific, and Europe. The company offers a range of advanced optical and electro-mechanical capabilities in the manufacturing process, including process design and engineering, supply chain management, manufacturing, printed circuit board assembly, advanced packaging, integration, final assembly, and testing.

