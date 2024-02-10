Fabrinet (NYSE:FN) Shares Sold by Scout Investments Inc.

Scout Investments Inc. lowered its position in Fabrinet (NYSE:FN – Free Report) by 4.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 79,399 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 3,901 shares during the quarter. Scout Investments Inc.’s holdings in Fabrinet were worth $13,368,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FN. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its holdings in Fabrinet by 652.6% during the third quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 429 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 372 shares in the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Fabrinet by 39.9% during the first quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 417 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 119 shares in the last quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in Fabrinet during the fourth quarter worth approximately $51,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in Fabrinet during the second quarter worth approximately $56,000. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in Fabrinet during the second quarter worth approximately $56,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.38% of the company’s stock.
Fabrinet Stock Performance
FN traded up $8.49 during trading on Friday, hitting $204.56. The stock had a trading volume of 496,032 shares, compared to its average volume of 519,447. Fabrinet has a twelve month low of $90.19 and a twelve month high of $229.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.53 and a beta of 1.06. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $192.00 and its 200 day moving average price is $167.16.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Insider Transactions at Fabrinet
In other news, Director Thomas F. Kelly sold 3,235 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $166.75, for a total value of $539,436.25. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 29,797 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,968,649.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Fabrinet news, Director Thomas F. Kelly sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $171.31, for a total value of $513,930.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 36,532 shares in the company, valued at $6,258,296.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Thomas F. Kelly sold 3,235 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $166.75, for a total value of $539,436.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 29,797 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,968,649.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.51% of the company’s stock.
Fabrinet Profile
Fabrinet provides optical packaging and precision optical, electro-mechanical, and electronic manufacturing services in North America, the Asia-Pacific, and Europe. The company offers a range of advanced optical and electro-mechanical capabilities in the manufacturing process, including process design and engineering, supply chain management, manufacturing, printed circuit board assembly, advanced packaging, integration, final assembly, and testing.
