Fabrinet (NYSE:FN) Shares Sold by Scout Investments Inc.

Scout Investments Inc. lowered its position in Fabrinet (NYSE:FN – Free Report) by 4.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 79,399 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 3,901 shares during the quarter. Scout Investments Inc.’s holdings in Fabrinet were worth $13,368,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FN. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its holdings in Fabrinet by 652.6% during the third quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 429 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 372 shares in the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Fabrinet by 39.9% during the first quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 417 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 119 shares in the last quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in Fabrinet during the fourth quarter worth approximately $51,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in Fabrinet during the second quarter worth approximately $56,000. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in Fabrinet during the second quarter worth approximately $56,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.38% of the company’s stock.

Fabrinet Stock Performance

FN traded up $8.49 during trading on Friday, hitting $204.56. The stock had a trading volume of 496,032 shares, compared to its average volume of 519,447. Fabrinet has a twelve month low of $90.19 and a twelve month high of $229.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.53 and a beta of 1.06. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $192.00 and its 200 day moving average price is $167.16.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have weighed in on FN shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Fabrinet from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $185.00 to $210.00 in a report on Monday, January 8th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Fabrinet from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 1st. Northland Securities cut shares of Fabrinet from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $200.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $230.00 target price on shares of Fabrinet in a report on Tuesday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $148.57.

Insider Transactions at Fabrinet

In other news, Director Thomas F. Kelly sold 3,235 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $166.75, for a total value of $539,436.25. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 29,797 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,968,649.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Fabrinet news, Director Thomas F. Kelly sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $171.31, for a total value of $513,930.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 36,532 shares in the company, valued at $6,258,296.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Thomas F. Kelly sold 3,235 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $166.75, for a total value of $539,436.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 29,797 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,968,649.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.51% of the company’s stock.

Fabrinet Profile

Fabrinet provides optical packaging and precision optical, electro-mechanical, and electronic manufacturing services in North America, the Asia-Pacific, and Europe. The company offers a range of advanced optical and electro-mechanical capabilities in the manufacturing process, including process design and engineering, supply chain management, manufacturing, printed circuit board assembly, advanced packaging, integration, final assembly, and testing.

Featured Stories

