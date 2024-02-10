Fair Isaac (NYSE:FICO) Sets New 12-Month High at $1,312.68

Fair Isaac Co. (NYSE:FICO – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $1,312.68 and last traded at $1,312.68, with a volume of 44791 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $1,280.45.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms recently commented on FICO. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on Fair Isaac from $1,156.00 to $1,289.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 4th. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of Fair Isaac in a research note on Wednesday, November 8th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $1,120.00 price objective for the company. Needham & Company LLC increased their target price on shares of Fair Isaac from $1,100.00 to $1,500.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 26th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on Fair Isaac from $1,210.00 to $1,450.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 17th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and set a $1,350.00 price target on shares of Fair Isaac in a research note on Friday, January 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $1,187.20.

Get Fair Isaac alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Fair Isaac

Fair Isaac Stock Performance

The firm has a 50 day moving average of $1,193.24 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1,007.10. The stock has a market cap of $32.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 74.00, a P/E/G ratio of 3.80 and a beta of 1.24.

Fair Isaac (NYSE:FICO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 8th. The technology company reported $4.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.20 by ($0.19). The company had revenue of $389.73 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $386.25 million. Fair Isaac had a negative return on equity of 57.80% and a net margin of 29.20%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Fair Isaac Co. will post 20.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CFO Steven P. Weber sold 2,327 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,006.48, for a total transaction of $2,342,078.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 1,278 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,286,281.44. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, Director Marc F. Mcmorris sold 2,561 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,024.33, for a total value of $2,623,309.13. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 242 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $247,887.86. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Steven P. Weber sold 2,327 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,006.48, for a total transaction of $2,342,078.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 1,278 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,286,281.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 22,297 shares of company stock worth $24,495,056 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 3.54% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Fair Isaac

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FICO. KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new position in Fair Isaac during the second quarter worth about $34,000. Clear Street Markets LLC bought a new position in shares of Fair Isaac during the 1st quarter worth approximately $34,000. McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Fair Isaac in the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. Rise Advisors LLC grew its position in Fair Isaac by 1,466.7% in the third quarter. Rise Advisors LLC now owns 47 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 44 shares during the period. Finally, Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new position in Fair Isaac during the third quarter worth $42,000. Institutional investors own 85.17% of the company’s stock.

About Fair Isaac

(Get Free Report)

Fair Isaac Corporation develops analytic, software, and digital decisioning technologies and services that enable businesses to automate, enhance, and connect decisions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Scores and Software. The Software segment provides pre-configured analytic and decision management solution designed for various business needs or processes, such as account origination, customer management, customer engagement, fraud detection, financial crimes compliance, and marketing, as well as associated professional services.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Fair Isaac Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fair Isaac and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.