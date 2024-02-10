Falcon’s Beyond Global (NASDAQ:FBYD) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Shares of Falcon’s Beyond Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:FBYD – Get Free Report) saw strong trading volume on Thursday . 2,160 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 63% from the previous session’s volume of 5,887 shares.The stock last traded at $12.35 and had previously closed at $12.00.

Falcon’s Beyond Global Stock Up 0.9 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.04 and a quick ratio of 0.03. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $12.11.

Institutional Trading of Falcon’s Beyond Global

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Falcon’s Beyond Global stock. Wolverine Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Falcon’s Beyond Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:FBYD – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 4,016 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $49,000.

About Falcon’s Beyond Global

Falcon's Beyond Global, Inc operates as an entertainment powerhouse and innovator in storytelling. The company develops, owns, and operates hotels, theme parks, and retail, dining, and entertainment venues. It also provides master planning, media and audio production, project management, experiential technologies, attraction hardware development, procurement, and sales for the themed entertainment industry.

