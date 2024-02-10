Farmland Partners (NYSE:FPI) Earns “Buy” Rating from Roth Capital

Farmland Partners (NYSE:FPI – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by analysts at Roth Capital in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, PriceTargets.com reports. Roth Capital also issued estimates for Farmland Partners’ Q1 2024 earnings at ($0.02) EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at ($0.02) EPS and Q4 2024 earnings at $0.13 EPS.

Separately, Raymond James boosted their target price on Farmland Partners from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 26th.

Get Farmland Partners alerts:

Read Our Latest Research Report on Farmland Partners

Farmland Partners Price Performance

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Farmland Partners

Shares of Farmland Partners stock opened at $11.30 on Thursday. Farmland Partners has a one year low of $9.44 and a one year high of $13.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $544.31 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.30 and a beta of 0.75. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $11.97 and a 200 day simple moving average of $11.38.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Farmland Partners by 1.8% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,836,058 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $46,838,000 after purchasing an additional 66,815 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its stake in shares of Farmland Partners by 18.0% during the fourth quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,755,880 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $34,393,000 after buying an additional 419,879 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Farmland Partners by 2.8% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,468,003 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $25,322,000 after buying an additional 68,105 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Farmland Partners by 2.2% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,126,542 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $13,822,000 after purchasing an additional 24,449 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Farmland Partners by 63.8% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,008,189 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $13,913,000 after purchasing an additional 392,727 shares during the period. 53.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Farmland Partners Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Farmland Partners Inc is an internally managed real estate company that owns and seeks to acquire high-quality North American farmland and makes loans to farmers secured by farm real estate. As of September 30, 2023, the Company owns and/or manages approximately 178,200 acres in 20 states, including Alabama, Arkansas, California, Colorado, Florida, Georgia, Illinois, Indiana, Iowa, Kansas, Louisiana, Michigan, Mississippi, Missouri, Nebraska, North Carolina, Oklahoma, South Carolina, Texas, and Virginia.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Farmland Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Farmland Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.