Fei USD Market Capitalization Tops $12.97 Million (FEI)

Fei USD (FEI) traded down 0.7% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on February 10th. Fei USD has a market cap of $12.97 million and approximately $61,587.38 worth of Fei USD was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Fei USD has traded 2.6% higher against the US dollar. One Fei USD token can now be purchased for $0.97 or 0.00002055 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Toncoin (TON) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.07 or 0.00004384 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.37 or 0.00015599 BTC.

CashBackPro (CBP) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $6.97 or 0.00014758 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $47,224.81 or 0.99932982 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.84 or 0.00010240 BTC.

MetisDAO (METIS) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $86.61 or 0.00183275 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00000629 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0258 or 0.00000055 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0245 or 0.00000052 BTC.

Fei USD Token Profile

Fei USD (FEI) is a token. Its genesis date was April 3rd, 2021. Fei USD’s total supply is 13,609,089 tokens and its circulating supply is 13,350,422 tokens. Fei USD’s official message board is medium.com/fei-protocol. Fei USD’s official Twitter account is @feiprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here. Fei USD’s official website is fei.money.

Buying and Selling Fei USD

According to CryptoCompare, “Fei USD (FEI) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Fei USD has a current supply of 13,591,354.56038552 with 13,332,687.17762323 in circulation. The last known price of Fei USD is 0.97428246 USD and is up 1.35 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 72 active market(s) with $108,457.17 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://fei.money/.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Fei USD directly using U.S. dollars.

