Financial Comparison: AFC Gamma (NASDAQ:AFCG) versus reAlpha Tech (NASDAQ:AIRE)

AFC Gamma (NASDAQ:AFCG) and reAlpha Tech (NASDAQ:AIRE) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, earnings, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, dividends, valuation and risk.

Profitability

This table compares AFC Gamma and reAlpha Tech’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets AFC Gamma 44.46% 15.02% 10.91% reAlpha Tech N/A N/A N/A

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares AFC Gamma and reAlpha Tech’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio AFC Gamma $81.50 million 2.84 $35.93 million $1.61 7.04 reAlpha Tech N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Institutional & Insider Ownership

AFC Gamma has higher revenue and earnings than reAlpha Tech.

34.3% of AFC Gamma shares are owned by institutional investors. 28.5% of AFC Gamma shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and target prices for AFC Gamma and reAlpha Tech, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score AFC Gamma 0 1 2 0 2.67 reAlpha Tech 0 0 0 0 N/A

AFC Gamma currently has a consensus target price of $18.80, suggesting a potential upside of 65.93%. Given AFC Gamma’s higher probable upside, equities research analysts plainly believe AFC Gamma is more favorable than reAlpha Tech.

Summary

AFC Gamma beats reAlpha Tech on 8 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About AFC Gamma

AFC Gamma, Inc. originates, structures, underwrites, and invests in senior secured loans, and other types of loans and debt securities for established companies operating in the cannabis industry in states that have legalized medical and/or adult use cannabis. It primarily originates loans structured as senior loans secured by real estate, equipment, and licenses and/or other assets of the loan parties to the extent permitted by applicable laws and the regulations governing such loan parties. AFC Gamma, Inc. has elected and qualified to be taxed as a real estate investment trust for the United States federal income tax purposes under the Internal Revenue Code of 1986. AFC Gamma, Inc. was incorporated in 2020 and is based in West Palm Beach, Florida.

About reAlpha Tech

reAlpha Tech Corp., a real estate technology company, focuses on developing, utilizing, and commercializing real-estate focused artificial intelligence (AI). The company operates in two segments, Platform Services and Rental Business. The Platform Services segment offers and develops AI-based products and services to customers in the real-estate industry. The Rental Business segment focuses on purchasing properties for syndication, which is powered by its platform services technologies. The company was formerly known as reAlpha Asset Management Inc. and changed its name to reAlpha Tech Corp. in March 2023. reAlpha Tech Corp. was incorporated in 2021 and is based in Dublin, Ohio.

