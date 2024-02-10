Firan Technology Group (OTCMKTS:FTGFF) Issues Earnings Results

Firan Technology Group (OTCMKTS:FTGFF – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, reports. The firm had revenue of $29.28 million for the quarter.

Firan Technology Group Price Performance

Shares of FTGFF stock opened at $3.03 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $3.11 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.81. Firan Technology Group has a 1 year low of $2.28 and a 1 year high of $3.30.

About Firan Technology Group

Firan Technology Group Corporation manufactures and sells printed circuit boards, illuminated cockpit display panels, and keyboards primarily in Canada, the United States, Asia, Europe, and rest of Americas. It operates in two segments, FTG Circuits and FTG Aerospace. The company offers printed circuit boards, standard rigid, high-density interconnect, RF circuitry, thermal management, and rigid flex and assembly products.

