Firan Technology Group (OTCMKTS:FTGFF) Issues Earnings Results

Firan Technology Group (OTCMKTS:FTGFF – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, reports. The firm had revenue of $29.28 million for the quarter.
Firan Technology Group Price Performance
Shares of FTGFF stock opened at $3.03 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $3.11 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.81. Firan Technology Group has a 1 year low of $2.28 and a 1 year high of $3.30.
About Firan Technology Group
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Firan Technology Group
- What Are Defense Contractor Stocks? How to Invest in Defense
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 2/5 – 2/9
- Retail Stocks Investing, Explained
- Cloudflare results spark analysts reset: 25% upside ahead
- What to Know About Investing in Penny Stocks
- Beyond Nvidia: The hidden stars with 200% earnings growth
Receive News & Ratings for Firan Technology Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Firan Technology Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.