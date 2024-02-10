First American Financial (NYSE:FAF) Issues Earnings Results

First American Financial (NYSE:FAF – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The insurance provider reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.75 by ($0.06), Briefing.com reports. First American Financial had a net margin of 3.61% and a return on equity of 8.28%. The firm had revenue of $1.43 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.47 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.35 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 15.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

First American Financial Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of First American Financial stock opened at $59.02 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $6.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.38 and a beta of 1.29. First American Financial has a 1 year low of $49.55 and a 1 year high of $65.54. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $61.92 and its 200-day simple moving average is $59.18.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 8th will be given a $0.53 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 7th. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.59%. First American Financial’s dividend payout ratio is 101.92%.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com lowered shares of First American Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on First American Financial in a report on Wednesday, January 10th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their target price on First American Financial from $62.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 13th. Stephens reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $73.00 price target on shares of First American Financial in a report on Thursday. Finally, Barclays initiated coverage on shares of First American Financial in a research note on Wednesday, November 15th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $53.00 price objective for the company. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $68.25.

In other First American Financial news, CAO Steven A. Adams sold 1,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.20, for a total value of $101,160.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 7,487 shares in the company, valued at approximately $420,769.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of FAF. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of First American Financial by 135.7% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,184,147 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $141,577,000 after purchasing an additional 1,257,338 shares during the period. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of First American Financial in the 4th quarter worth about $57,776,000. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of First American Financial in the 4th quarter worth about $53,163,000. Select Equity Group L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of First American Financial during the 4th quarter worth about $29,632,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in First American Financial by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,889,562 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $550,453,000 after purchasing an additional 329,543 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.53% of the company’s stock.

First American Financial Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides financial services. It operates through Title Insurance and Services, and Specialty Insurance segments. The Title Insurance and Services segment issues title insurance policies on residential and commercial property, as well as offers related products and services.

