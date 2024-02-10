First Commonwealth Financial (NYSE:FCF) Lifted to “Hold” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of First Commonwealth Financial (NYSE:FCF – Free Report) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Wednesday.

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Stephens cut their target price on shares of First Commonwealth Financial from $16.50 to $15.50 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on shares of First Commonwealth Financial from $15.00 to $14.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 26th.

First Commonwealth Financial Price Performance

Shares of NYSE FCF opened at $13.34 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.66 and a beta of 0.88. The business has a 50-day moving average of $14.64 and a 200-day moving average of $13.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.92. First Commonwealth Financial has a fifty-two week low of $11.16 and a fifty-two week high of $16.53.

First Commonwealth Financial (NYSE:FCF – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The bank reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.05. First Commonwealth Financial had a net margin of 25.07% and a return on equity of 13.78%. The business had revenue of $168.55 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $123.17 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.39 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that First Commonwealth Financial will post 1.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

First Commonwealth Financial Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 23rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 9th will be given a $0.125 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 8th. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.75%. First Commonwealth Financial’s payout ratio is 32.47%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On First Commonwealth Financial

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. FMR LLC raised its position in shares of First Commonwealth Financial by 1.6% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 43,326 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $581,000 after buying an additional 673 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its stake in First Commonwealth Financial by 14.1% in the fourth quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 5,758 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $80,000 after acquiring an additional 710 shares during the last quarter. EMC Capital Management increased its stake in First Commonwealth Financial by 7.0% in the third quarter. EMC Capital Management now owns 12,300 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $150,000 after acquiring an additional 807 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc increased its stake in First Commonwealth Financial by 0.4% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 273,391 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,669,000 after acquiring an additional 1,003 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC increased its stake in First Commonwealth Financial by 8.3% in the second quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 16,008 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $203,000 after acquiring an additional 1,228 shares during the last quarter. 66.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About First Commonwealth Financial

First Commonwealth Financial Corporation, a financial holding company, provides various consumer and commercial banking services in the United States. Its consumer services include personal checking accounts, interest-earning checking accounts, savings and health savings accounts, insured money market accounts, debit cards, investment certificates, fixed and variable rate certificates of deposit, mortgage loans, secured and unsecured installment loans, construction and real estate loans, safe deposit facilities, credit cards, credit lines with overdraft checking protection, IRA accounts, and automated teller machine (atm) services, as well as internet, mobile, and telephone banking services.

