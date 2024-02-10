First Trust Dow Jones Internet Index Fund (NYSEARCA:FDN) Reaches New 12-Month High at $201.17

First Trust Dow Jones Internet Index Fund (NYSEARCA:FDN – Get Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $201.17 and last traded at $201.08, with a volume of 40781 shares. The stock had previously closed at $199.27.

First Trust Dow Jones Internet Index Fund Trading Up 1.5 %

The firm has a market capitalization of $7.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.55 and a beta of 1.12. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $187.49 and a 200 day moving average price of $171.81.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in FDN. CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp acquired a new stake in shares of First Trust Dow Jones Internet Index Fund in the third quarter valued at approximately $346,490,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in First Trust Dow Jones Internet Index Fund by 4.0% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,499,289 shares of the company’s stock valued at $239,302,000 after buying an additional 57,451 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in shares of First Trust Dow Jones Internet Index Fund by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,170,728 shares of the company’s stock valued at $218,399,000 after buying an additional 19,582 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC raised its position in shares of First Trust Dow Jones Internet Index Fund by 1.2% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 721,998 shares of the company’s stock worth $115,238,000 after acquiring an additional 8,575 shares during the last quarter. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of First Trust Dow Jones Internet Index Fund by 13,853.7% during the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 692,660 shares of the company’s stock valued at $129,216,000 after acquiring an additional 687,696 shares during the period.

First Trust Dow Jones Internet Index Fund Company Profile

First Trust Dow Jones Internet Index Fund (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of an equity index called the Dow Jones Internet Composite Index (the Index). The Fund will normally invest at least 90% of its total assets in common stocks that comprise the Index.

