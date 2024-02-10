First Trust Large Cap Growth AlphaDEX Fund (NASDAQ:FTC) Sees Strong Trading Volume

First Trust Large Cap Growth AlphaDEX Fund (NASDAQ:FTC – Get Free Report) shares saw unusually-strong trading volume on Thursday . Approximately 139,026 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 168% from the previous session’s volume of 51,862 shares.The stock last traded at $116.57 and had previously closed at $115.66.
First Trust Large Cap Growth AlphaDEX Fund Price Performance
The business’s 50-day moving average price is $109.69 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $102.93. The company has a market capitalization of $1.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.00 and a beta of 1.04.
First Trust Large Cap Growth AlphaDEX Fund Dividend Announcement
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 29th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 26th were given a $0.2087 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 22nd. This represents a $0.83 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.71%.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On First Trust Large Cap Growth AlphaDEX Fund
About First Trust Large Cap Growth AlphaDEX Fund
First Trust Large Cap Growth AlphaDEX Fund (the Fund), formerly First Trust Large Cap Growth Opportunities AlphaDEX Fund, is an exchange-traded fund. The investment objective of the Fund is to seek investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of an equity index called the Defined Large Cap Growth Index (the Index).
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than First Trust Large Cap Growth AlphaDEX Fund
- How to Invest in Hotel Stocks
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 2/5 – 2/9
- Investing in Agriculture 101: How to Invest in Agriculture
- Cloudflare results spark analysts reset: 25% upside ahead
- What Are MATANA Stocks?
- Beyond Nvidia: The hidden stars with 200% earnings growth
Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Large Cap Growth AlphaDEX Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Large Cap Growth AlphaDEX Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.