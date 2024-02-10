First Trust Large Cap Growth AlphaDEX Fund (NASDAQ:FTC) Sees Strong Trading Volume

First Trust Large Cap Growth AlphaDEX Fund (NASDAQ:FTC – Get Free Report) shares saw unusually-strong trading volume on Thursday . Approximately 139,026 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 168% from the previous session’s volume of 51,862 shares.The stock last traded at $116.57 and had previously closed at $115.66.

First Trust Large Cap Growth AlphaDEX Fund Price Performance

The business’s 50-day moving average price is $109.69 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $102.93. The company has a market capitalization of $1.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.00 and a beta of 1.04.

First Trust Large Cap Growth AlphaDEX Fund Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 29th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 26th were given a $0.2087 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 22nd. This represents a $0.83 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.71%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On First Trust Large Cap Growth AlphaDEX Fund

About First Trust Large Cap Growth AlphaDEX Fund

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC bought a new position in First Trust Large Cap Growth AlphaDEX Fund in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. bought a new position in First Trust Large Cap Growth AlphaDEX Fund in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Tucker Asset Management LLC increased its stake in First Trust Large Cap Growth AlphaDEX Fund by 41.2% in the third quarter. Tucker Asset Management LLC now owns 562 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 164 shares during the last quarter. First Manhattan Co. bought a new position in First Trust Large Cap Growth AlphaDEX Fund in the first quarter valued at approximately $72,000. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. bought a new position in First Trust Large Cap Growth AlphaDEX Fund in the third quarter valued at approximately $67,000.

First Trust Large Cap Growth AlphaDEX Fund (the Fund), formerly First Trust Large Cap Growth Opportunities AlphaDEX Fund, is an exchange-traded fund. The investment objective of the Fund is to seek investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of an equity index called the Defined Large Cap Growth Index (the Index).

