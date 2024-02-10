First Trust NASDAQ 100 Technology Index Fund (NASDAQ:QTEC) Hits New 52-Week High at $188.06

First Trust NASDAQ 100 Technology Index Fund (NASDAQ:QTEC – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week high on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $188.06 and last traded at $188.01, with a volume of 19346 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $185.74.

First Trust NASDAQ 100 Technology Index Fund Stock Up 1.7 %

The firm has a market cap of $3.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.06 and a beta of 1.17. The business’s 50 day moving average is $175.22 and its 200-day moving average is $158.18.

First Trust NASDAQ 100 Technology Index Fund Cuts Dividend

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 29th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 26th were paid a $0.0312 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 22nd.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On First Trust NASDAQ 100 Technology Index Fund

About First Trust NASDAQ 100 Technology Index Fund

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of QTEC. Fortis Group Advisors LLC bought a new position in First Trust NASDAQ 100 Technology Index Fund during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Private Trust Co. NA acquired a new position in First Trust NASDAQ 100 Technology Index Fund in the second quarter worth $27,000. Authentikos Wealth Advisory LLC acquired a new position in First Trust NASDAQ 100 Technology Index Fund in the third quarter worth $29,000. MeadowBrook Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in First Trust NASDAQ 100 Technology Index Fund during the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. acquired a new stake in shares of First Trust NASDAQ 100 Technology Index Fund during the first quarter worth $43,000.

The First Trust NASDAQ-100-Technology Sector Index Fund (QTEC) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the NASDAQ-100 Technology Sector index. The fund tracks an equal-weighted index of the largest Nasdaq-listed US technology stocks. QTEC was launched on Apr 19, 2006 and is managed by First Trust.

