First Trust US Equity Opportunities ETF (NYSEARCA:FPX) Sets New 1-Year High at $98.58

First Trust US Equity Opportunities ETF (NYSEARCA:FPX – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high on Thursday . The company traded as high as $98.58 and last traded at $98.53, with a volume of 3873 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $96.85.

First Trust US Equity Opportunities ETF Price Performance

The business has a 50 day moving average price of $94.31 and a 200 day moving average price of $88.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $897.19 million, a PE ratio of 17.39 and a beta of 1.09.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On First Trust US Equity Opportunities ETF

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its holdings in First Trust US Equity Opportunities ETF by 70.2% during the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 4,274 shares of the company’s stock valued at $467,000 after purchasing an additional 1,763 shares during the period. Cibc World Market Inc. raised its position in shares of First Trust US Equity Opportunities ETF by 1.6% during the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 11,129 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,214,000 after buying an additional 176 shares during the last quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of First Trust US Equity Opportunities ETF by 4.8% in the first quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 7,160 shares of the company’s stock worth $781,000 after buying an additional 330 shares in the last quarter. Mariner LLC boosted its position in shares of First Trust US Equity Opportunities ETF by 60.7% during the first quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 27,158 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,962,000 after acquiring an additional 10,258 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. purchased a new position in First Trust US Equity Opportunities ETF during the first quarter valued at $222,000.

First Trust US Equity Opportunities ETF Company Profile

First Trust US IPO Index Fund (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of an equity index called the IPOX-100 U.S. Index (the Index). The Fund will normally invest at least 90% of its assets in common stocks that comprise the Index. The Index is a modified value-weighted price index measuring the performance of the top 100 United States companies ranked quarterly by market capitalization in the IPOX Global Composite Index.

