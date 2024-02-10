Fiverr International Ltd. (NYSE:FVRR) Receives Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Fiverr International Ltd. (NYSE:FVRR – Get Free Report) has been assigned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the nine ratings firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and eight have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $39.10.
Several analysts recently commented on FVRR shares. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Fiverr International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $43.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 19th. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and issued a $40.00 price target on shares of Fiverr International in a research note on Tuesday, January 30th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on Fiverr International from $34.00 to $26.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 10th.
Shares of NYSE:FVRR opened at $29.28 on Friday. Fiverr International has a 1-year low of $20.04 and a 1-year high of $46.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.11 billion, a PE ratio of -487.92 and a beta of 1.79. The business’s 50 day moving average is $27.05 and its 200-day moving average is $26.30. The company has a current ratio of 2.71, a quick ratio of 2.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43.
Fiverr International (NYSE:FVRR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 9th. The company reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $92.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $91.16 million. Fiverr International had a negative return on equity of 0.30% and a negative net margin of 0.66%. Fiverr International’s quarterly revenue was up 12.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.31) EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Fiverr International will post 0.21 earnings per share for the current year.
Fiverr International Ltd. operates an online marketplace worldwide. Its platform enables sellers to sell their services and buyers to buy them. The company's platform includes approximately 600 categories in ten verticals, including graphic and design, digital marketing, writing and translation, video and animation, music and audio, programming and tech, business, data, lifestyle, and photography.
