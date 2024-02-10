FLEETCOR Technologies (NYSE:FLT) Issues FY24 Earnings Guidance

FLEETCOR Technologies (NYSE:FLT – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY24 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $19.20-19.60 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $19.35. The company issued revenue guidance of $4.04-4.12 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $4.14 billion. FLEETCOR Technologies also updated its FY 2024 guidance to 19.200-19.600 EPS.

NYSE:FLT opened at $273.21 on Friday. FLEETCOR Technologies has a 52 week low of $185.04 and a 52 week high of $298.48. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40. The company has a market capitalization of $19.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.70, a P/E/G ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.26. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $278.89 and its two-hundred day moving average is $261.29.

FLEETCOR Technologies (NYSE:FLT – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The business services provider reported $4.44 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.48 by ($0.04). FLEETCOR Technologies had a net margin of 26.13% and a return on equity of 37.56%. The business had revenue of $937.32 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $967.01 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $3.83 EPS. FLEETCOR Technologies’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that FLEETCOR Technologies will post 17.83 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on FLT shares. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on FLEETCOR Technologies from $244.00 to $240.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 9th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on FLEETCOR Technologies from $325.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, January 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on FLEETCOR Technologies from $285.00 to $337.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday. StockNews.com raised FLEETCOR Technologies from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Citigroup upped their price objective on FLEETCOR Technologies from $300.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, January 12th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, FLEETCOR Technologies currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $292.19.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in FLEETCOR Technologies by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,624,531 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,148,025,000 after acquiring an additional 111,367 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in FLEETCOR Technologies by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,374,603 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,133,235,000 after acquiring an additional 17,207 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in FLEETCOR Technologies by 4.3% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,723,307 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $785,058,000 after acquiring an additional 152,349 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in FLEETCOR Technologies by 89.2% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,290,599 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $693,824,000 after acquiring an additional 1,551,830 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp raised its stake in FLEETCOR Technologies by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,881,983 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $607,660,000 after acquiring an additional 75,738 shares during the last quarter. 94.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc, a business payments company that helps businesses spend less by enabling them to manage their expense-related purchasing and vendor payments processes. It offers corporate payments solutions, such as accounts payable automation; Virtual Card, which provides a single-use card number for a specific amount usable within a defined timeframe; Cross-Border that is used by its customers to pay international vendors, foreign office and personnel expenses, capital expenditures, and profit repatriation and dividends; and purchasing cards and travel and entertainment cards for its customers to analyze and manage their corporate spending.

