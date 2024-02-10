FlexShares Morningstar Developed Markets ex-US Factor Tilt Index Fund (NYSEARCA:TLTD) Trading Down 0.2%

Shares of FlexShares Morningstar Developed Markets ex-US Factor Tilt Index Fund (NYSEARCA:TLTD – Get Free Report) traded down 0.2% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $67.03 and last traded at $67.14. 9,639 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 25% from the average session volume of 7,735 shares. The stock had previously closed at $67.28.

FlexShares Morningstar Developed Markets ex-US Factor Tilt Index Fund Stock Up 0.3 %

The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $67.12 and a 200-day simple moving average of $64.86. The company has a market cap of $552.18 million, a PE ratio of 16.60 and a beta of 0.92.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On FlexShares Morningstar Developed Markets ex-US Factor Tilt Index Fund

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TLTD. Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in FlexShares Morningstar Developed Markets ex-US Factor Tilt Index Fund by 1.6% during the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 18,197 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,238,000 after purchasing an additional 290 shares during the last quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC bought a new stake in FlexShares Morningstar Developed Markets ex-US Factor Tilt Index Fund during the fourth quarter worth $2,425,000. Zions Bancorporation N.A. bought a new stake in FlexShares Morningstar Developed Markets ex-US Factor Tilt Index Fund during the second quarter worth $563,000. Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its stake in FlexShares Morningstar Developed Markets ex-US Factor Tilt Index Fund by 25.4% during the third quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 11,426 shares of the company’s stock worth $715,000 after purchasing an additional 2,312 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Harbour Trust & Investment Management Co bought a new stake in FlexShares Morningstar Developed Markets ex-US Factor Tilt Index Fund during the fourth quarter worth $6,210,000.

About FlexShares Morningstar Developed Markets ex-US Factor Tilt Index Fund

The FlexShares Morningstar Developed Markets ex-US Factor Tilt Index Fund (TLTD) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks an index of equities from developed countries outside the US. The index favors smaller, value-oriented firms. TLTD was launched on Sep 28, 2012 and is managed by FlexShares.

