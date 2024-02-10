FlexShopper (NASDAQ:FPAY) Shares Up 2.4%

FlexShopper, Inc. (NASDAQ:FPAY – Get Free Report)’s stock price traded up 2.4% on Thursday . The company traded as high as $1.31 and last traded at $1.30. 14,292 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 79% from the average session volume of 69,558 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.27.

FlexShopper Trading Up 0.8 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.12, a current ratio of 13.36 and a quick ratio of 13.36. The firm has a market cap of $28.36 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -65.50 and a beta of 1.22. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $1.54 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.31.

FlexShopper (NASDAQ:FPAY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 14th. The financial services provider reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.24) by $0.23. The business had revenue of $31.39 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $25.71 million. FlexShopper had a negative return on equity of 108.34% and a net margin of 3.07%. Equities analysts expect that FlexShopper, Inc. will post -0.57 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On FlexShopper

FlexShopper Company Profile

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of FlexShopper by 204.4% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 51,826 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $96,000 after acquiring an additional 34,800 shares during the period. UBS Group AG lifted its position in FlexShopper by 10.2% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 110,200 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $205,000 after acquiring an additional 10,200 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in FlexShopper in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $287,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in FlexShopper by 53.4% in the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 287,780 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $535,000 after acquiring an additional 100,125 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of FlexShopper by 2.0% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 638,583 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,187,000 after purchasing an additional 12,232 shares during the period. 13.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

FlexShopper, Inc, a financial technology company, operates an e-commerce marketplace to shop electronics, home furnishings, and other durable goods on a lease-to-own (LTO) basis. The company offers durable products, including consumer electronics; home appliances; computers, including tablets and wearables; smartphones; tires; and jewelry and furniture, such as accessories.

