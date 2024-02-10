FlexShopper (NASDAQ:FPAY) Shares Up 2.4%

FlexShopper, Inc. (NASDAQ:FPAY – Get Free Report)’s stock price traded up 2.4% on Thursday . The company traded as high as $1.31 and last traded at $1.30. 14,292 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 79% from the average session volume of 69,558 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.27.
FlexShopper Trading Up 0.8 %
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.12, a current ratio of 13.36 and a quick ratio of 13.36. The firm has a market cap of $28.36 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -65.50 and a beta of 1.22. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $1.54 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.31.
FlexShopper (NASDAQ:FPAY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 14th. The financial services provider reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.24) by $0.23. The business had revenue of $31.39 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $25.71 million. FlexShopper had a negative return on equity of 108.34% and a net margin of 3.07%. Equities analysts expect that FlexShopper, Inc. will post -0.57 earnings per share for the current year.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On FlexShopper
FlexShopper Company Profile
FlexShopper, Inc, a financial technology company, operates an e-commerce marketplace to shop electronics, home furnishings, and other durable goods on a lease-to-own (LTO) basis. The company offers durable products, including consumer electronics; home appliances; computers, including tablets and wearables; smartphones; tires; and jewelry and furniture, such as accessories.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than FlexShopper
- Best of the list of Dividend Aristocrats: Build wealth with the aristocrat index
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 2/5 – 2/9
- Stock Average Calculator
- Cloudflare results spark analysts reset: 25% upside ahead
- What Are Dividends? Buy the Best Dividend Stocks
- Beyond Nvidia: The hidden stars with 200% earnings growth
Receive News & Ratings for FlexShopper Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FlexShopper and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.