Flughafen Wien Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:VIAAY) Hits New 1-Year High at $13.41

Shares of Flughafen Wien Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:VIAAY – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $13.41 and last traded at $13.41, with a volume of 10 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $13.41.

Flughafen Wien Aktiengesellschaft Stock Performance

The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $13.32 and a 200-day simple moving average of $12.67.

Flughafen Wien Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:VIAAY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 16th. The transportation company reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $296.38 million for the quarter. Flughafen Wien Aktiengesellschaft had a return on equity of 11.37% and a net margin of 19.12%.

About Flughafen Wien Aktiengesellschaft

Flughafen Wien Aktiengesellschaft, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the construction and operation of civil airports and related facilities in Austria. The company operates through five segments: Airport, Handling & Security Services, Retail & Properties, Malta, and Other. It manages the Vienna airport.

