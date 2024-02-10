FMC (NYSE:FMC) PT Lowered to $55.00

FMC (NYSE:FMC – Free Report) had its target price decreased by Mizuho from $59.00 to $55.00 in a report released on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. Mizuho currently has a neutral rating on the basic materials company’s stock.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on FMC. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on FMC from $99.00 to $73.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 23rd. Morgan Stanley restated an equal weight rating and issued a $70.00 target price (down previously from $100.00) on shares of FMC in a report on Tuesday, October 24th. Vertical Research upgraded FMC from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $94.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, October 16th. Roth Mkm started coverage on FMC in a report on Thursday, January 4th. They issued a buy rating and a $74.00 target price on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded FMC from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, November 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $78.24.

Get FMC alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Report on FMC

FMC Trading Down 0.6 %

Shares of FMC stock opened at $51.75 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 1.52. FMC has a 52 week low of $49.49 and a 52 week high of $131.77. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $58.58 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $66.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.46 billion, a PE ratio of 4.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 0.88.

FMC (NYSE:FMC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 6th. The basic materials company reported $1.07 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.08 by ($0.01). FMC had a net margin of 29.45% and a return on equity of 12.98%. The firm had revenue of $1.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.25 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.37 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that FMC will post 4.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

FMC Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 29th were given a dividend of $0.58 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 28th. This represents a $2.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.48%. FMC’s dividend payout ratio is presently 22.03%.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Robert C. Pallash purchased 3,845 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 27th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $52.48 per share, with a total value of $201,785.60. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 47,871 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,512,270.08. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.85% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of FMC by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 14,067,888 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,850,913,000 after purchasing an additional 258,552 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of FMC by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,637,405 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,421,276,000 after purchasing an additional 228,436 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its stake in shares of FMC by 17.7% during the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 10,881,670 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $728,745,000 after purchasing an additional 1,634,535 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of FMC by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,753,525 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $603,597,000 after purchasing an additional 70,005 shares during the period. Finally, Boston Partners raised its stake in shares of FMC by 12.6% during the 2nd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 2,958,032 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $308,535,000 after purchasing an additional 330,228 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.91% of the company’s stock.

About FMC

(Get Free Report)

FMC Corporation, an agricultural sciences company, provides crop protection, plant health, and professional pest and turf management products. It develops, markets, and sells crop protection chemicals that include insecticides, herbicides, and fungicides; and biologicals, crop nutrition, and seed treatment products, which are used in agriculture to enhance crop yield and quality by controlling a range of insects, weeds, and diseases, as well as in non-agricultural markets for pest control.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for FMC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FMC and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.