FMC (NYSE:FMC) Stock Rating Upgraded by StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of FMC (NYSE:FMC – Free Report) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Roth Mkm started coverage on shares of FMC in a research report on Thursday, January 4th. They set a buy rating and a $74.00 price target for the company. Mizuho cut their price target on shares of FMC from $59.00 to $55.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Vertical Research upgraded shares of FMC from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $94.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, October 16th. Royal Bank of Canada restated an outperform rating and set a $61.00 price target on shares of FMC in a research report on Friday, November 17th. Finally, Bank of America downgraded shares of FMC from a neutral rating to an underperform rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $60.00 to $57.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $78.24.

FMC Stock Down 0.6 %

Shares of NYSE:FMC opened at $51.75 on Wednesday. FMC has a 52-week low of $49.49 and a 52-week high of $131.77. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $58.58 and a 200 day moving average of $66.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.46 billion, a PE ratio of 4.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 1.52.

FMC (NYSE:FMC – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The basic materials company reported $1.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.08 by ($0.01). FMC had a return on equity of 12.98% and a net margin of 29.45%. The company had revenue of $1.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.25 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.37 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that FMC will post 4.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

FMC Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 29th were paid a dividend of $0.58 per share. This represents a $2.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 28th. FMC’s dividend payout ratio is 22.03%.

Insider Buying and Selling at FMC

In other FMC news, Director Robert C. Pallash bought 3,845 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 27th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $52.48 per share, with a total value of $201,785.60. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 47,871 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,512,270.08. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.85% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On FMC

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in FMC by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,826 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $352,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its holdings in FMC by 0.7% in the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 14,050 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,715,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares during the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in FMC by 68.9% in the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 228 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Partners II LLC raised its position in FMC by 3.4% in the first quarter. Advisor Partners II LLC now owns 3,681 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $450,000 after acquiring an additional 121 shares during the period. Finally, Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. raised its position in FMC by 1.7% in the first quarter. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. now owns 7,679 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,010,000 after acquiring an additional 129 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.91% of the company’s stock.

FMC Company Profile

FMC Corporation, an agricultural sciences company, provides crop protection, plant health, and professional pest and turf management products. It develops, markets, and sells crop protection chemicals that include insecticides, herbicides, and fungicides; and biologicals, crop nutrition, and seed treatment products, which are used in agriculture to enhance crop yield and quality by controlling a range of insects, weeds, and diseases, as well as in non-agricultural markets for pest control.

