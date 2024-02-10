Ford Motor (NYSE:F) Shares Sold by Texas Permanent School Fund Corp

Texas Permanent School Fund Corp cut its stake in shares of Ford Motor (NYSE:F – Free Report) by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 811,741 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after selling 11,122 shares during the quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp’s holdings in Ford Motor were worth $10,082,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of F. Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ford Motor in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Milestone Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Ford Motor in the third quarter worth $27,000. Quarry LP acquired a new stake in Ford Motor in the second quarter valued at $28,000. Peoples Bank KS purchased a new stake in shares of Ford Motor during the 3rd quarter worth $29,000. Finally, Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new position in shares of Ford Motor in the 2nd quarter valued at about $29,000. 52.73% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, insider John Douglas Field acquired 182,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 8th. The stock was bought at an average price of $11.05 per share, with a total value of $2,011,100.00. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 720,176 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,957,944.80. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:F opened at $12.68 on Friday. Ford Motor has a 12-month low of $9.63 and a 12-month high of $15.42. The firm has a market cap of $50.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.62. The company’s 50-day moving average is $11.72 and its two-hundred day moving average is $11.71. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.33.

Ford Motor (NYSE:F – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 6th. The auto manufacturer reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $43.21 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $43.06 billion. Ford Motor had a net margin of 2.47% and a return on equity of 18.95%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.51 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Ford Motor will post 1.8 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a Variable dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 16th will be given a $0.33 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 4.7%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 15th. Ford Motor’s dividend payout ratio is currently 55.56%.

A number of analysts recently commented on the stock. Redburn Atlantic began coverage on shares of Ford Motor in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. They set a “sell” rating and a $10.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Ford Motor from $16.00 to $15.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 31st. BNP Paribas cut Ford Motor from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $12.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, December 13th. Barclays upped their target price on Ford Motor from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and set a $12.00 price target on shares of Ford Motor in a research note on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Ford Motor currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $13.74.

Ford Motor Company develops, delivers, and services a range of Ford trucks, commercial cars and vans, sport utility vehicles, and Lincoln luxury vehicles worldwide. It operates through Ford Blue, Ford Model e, and Ford Pro; Ford Next; and Ford Credit segments. The company sells Ford and Lincoln vehicles, service parts, and accessories through distributors and dealers, as well as through dealerships to commercial fleet customers, daily rental car companies, and governments.

