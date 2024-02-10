FormFactor (NASDAQ:FORM) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Hits Expectations

FormFactor (NASDAQ:FORM – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The semiconductor company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09, reports. FormFactor had a return on equity of 2.43% and a net margin of 12.42%. The company had revenue of $168.16 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $165.49 million. FormFactor updated its Q1 guidance to $0.15-0.23 EPS and its Q1 2024 guidance to 0.150-0.230 EPS.

FormFactor Stock Up 10.2 %

NASDAQ FORM opened at $42.95 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $39.96 and a 200 day moving average price of $36.30. FormFactor has a one year low of $24.88 and a one year high of $45.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 3.05 and a current ratio of 4.38. The company has a market cap of $3.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.52 and a beta of 1.17.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have issued reports on FORM shares. TheStreet raised FormFactor from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday. TD Cowen boosted their price target on FormFactor from $33.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $46.00 target price on shares of FormFactor in a research note on Thursday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $40.67.

Insider Activity at FormFactor

In other FormFactor news, Director Dennis Thomas St sold 3,792 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.24, for a total value of $145,006.08. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 38,701 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,479,926.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other FormFactor news, Director Dennis Thomas St sold 3,792 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.24, for a total value of $145,006.08. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 38,701 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,479,926.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Rebeca Obregon-Jimenez sold 8,490 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.51, for a total value of $318,459.90. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 11,603 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $435,228.53. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 28,900 shares of company stock valued at $1,119,711. 1.03% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On FormFactor

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of FORM. Raymond James & Associates grew its holdings in shares of FormFactor by 77.5% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 22,526 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $947,000 after purchasing an additional 9,836 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of FormFactor by 8.0% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 20,565 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $864,000 after purchasing an additional 1,521 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. grew its holdings in shares of FormFactor by 4.2% during the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 43,413 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,825,000 after purchasing an additional 1,767 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of FormFactor by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 21,496 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $901,000 after purchasing an additional 465 shares during the period. Finally, Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in FormFactor by 11.9% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 71,507 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $3,006,000 after acquiring an additional 7,621 shares in the last quarter. 93.64% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

FormFactor Company Profile

FormFactor, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells probe cards, analytical probes, probe stations, metrology systems, thermal systems, and cryogenic systems to semiconductor companies and scientific institutions. It operates in two segments, Probe Cards and Systems. The company offers probe cards to test various semiconductor device types, including systems on a chip products, mobile application processors, microprocessors, microcontrollers, and graphic processors, as well as radio frequency, analog, mixed signal, image sensor, electro-optical, dynamic random access memory, NAND flash memory, and NOR flash memory devices; and analytical probes, which are used for a range of applications, including device characterization, electrical simulation model development, failure analysis, and prototype design debugging for universities, research institutions, semiconductor integrated device manufacturers, semiconductor foundries, and fabless semiconductor companies.

