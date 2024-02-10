FormFactor (NASDAQ:FORM) Releases Q1 Earnings Guidance

FormFactor (NASDAQ:FORM – Get Free Report) issued an update on its first quarter earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.15-0.23 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.21. The company issued revenue guidance of $160-170 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $166.08 million. FormFactor also updated its Q1 2024 guidance to 0.150-0.230 EPS.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of FormFactor from a c rating to a b- rating in a report on Thursday. Needham & Company LLC reissued a buy rating and issued a $46.00 price target on shares of FormFactor in a report on Thursday. Finally, TD Cowen raised their price target on shares of FormFactor from $33.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a report on Thursday. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, FormFactor has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $40.67.

FormFactor Price Performance

FORM opened at $42.95 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $39.96 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $36.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.34 billion, a PE ratio of 40.52 and a beta of 1.17. FormFactor has a 52 week low of $24.88 and a 52 week high of $45.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 3.05 and a current ratio of 4.38.

FormFactor (NASDAQ:FORM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The semiconductor company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09. The company had revenue of $168.16 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $165.49 million. FormFactor had a net margin of 12.42% and a return on equity of 2.43%. As a group, analysts anticipate that FormFactor will post 0.72 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity at FormFactor

In other FormFactor news, CFO Shai Shahar sold 16,618 shares of FormFactor stock in a transaction on Monday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.49, for a total value of $656,244.82. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 77,941 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,077,890.09. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other FormFactor news, CFO Shai Shahar sold 16,618 shares of FormFactor stock in a transaction on Monday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.49, for a total value of $656,244.82. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 77,941 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,077,890.09. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Rebeca Obregon-Jimenez sold 8,490 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.51, for a total transaction of $318,459.90. Following the transaction, the director now owns 11,603 shares in the company, valued at $435,228.53. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 28,900 shares of company stock valued at $1,119,711. 1.03% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Cerity Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of FormFactor during the 1st quarter worth about $383,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC grew its stake in FormFactor by 170.1% in the 1st quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 1,086 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 684 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its stake in FormFactor by 247.3% in the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,487 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $79,000 after buying an additional 1,771 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in FormFactor by 10.0% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,087 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $130,000 after buying an additional 281 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Journey Strategic Wealth LLC grew its stake in FormFactor by 8.7% in the 1st quarter. Journey Strategic Wealth LLC now owns 5,564 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $234,000 after buying an additional 447 shares during the last quarter. 93.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About FormFactor

FormFactor, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells probe cards, analytical probes, probe stations, metrology systems, thermal systems, and cryogenic systems to semiconductor companies and scientific institutions. It operates in two segments, Probe Cards and Systems. The company offers probe cards to test various semiconductor device types, including systems on a chip products, mobile application processors, microprocessors, microcontrollers, and graphic processors, as well as radio frequency, analog, mixed signal, image sensor, electro-optical, dynamic random access memory, NAND flash memory, and NOR flash memory devices; and analytical probes, which are used for a range of applications, including device characterization, electrical simulation model development, failure analysis, and prototype design debugging for universities, research institutions, semiconductor integrated device manufacturers, semiconductor foundries, and fabless semiconductor companies.

Featured Stories

