Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT) Shares Sold by Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ

Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ decreased its holdings in Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT – Free Report) by 27.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 433,756 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 161,636 shares during the quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ owned about 0.06% of Fortinet worth $25,448,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Fortinet by 24.1% during the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 391,345 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $133,738,000 after acquiring an additional 76,027 shares during the period. Raymond James Trust N.A. boosted its position in Fortinet by 24.0% during the first quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 2,280 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $779,000 after purchasing an additional 441 shares in the last quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. increased its position in shares of Fortinet by 20.4% in the first quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 430 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $147,000 after buying an additional 73 shares in the last quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. raised its stake in shares of Fortinet by 209.4% during the 1st quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 1,550 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $530,000 after buying an additional 1,049 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Covestor Ltd increased its holdings in Fortinet by 53.3% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 164 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $56,000 after acquiring an additional 57 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on FTNT shares. Barclays reissued an “equal weight” rating and set a $63.00 price objective (down from $71.00) on shares of Fortinet in a research note on Friday, October 13th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Fortinet from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on shares of Fortinet from $65.00 to $50.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on shares of Fortinet in a research report on Thursday, January 18th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $65.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Fortinet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $85.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 19th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-one have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Fortinet currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $71.13.

In related news, CFO Keith Jensen sold 5,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.00, for a total value of $260,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 4,586 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $233,886. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, VP Michael Xie sold 38,369 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.45, for a total transaction of $2,549,620.05. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 29,887,018 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,985,992,346.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Keith Jensen sold 5,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.00, for a total transaction of $260,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 4,586 shares in the company, valued at $233,886. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 148,332 shares of company stock worth $8,704,410. 17.54% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of FTNT stock traded up $2.59 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $70.44. The stock had a trading volume of 7,522,413 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,124,240. The firm has a market capitalization of $54.09 billion, a PE ratio of 48.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 1.09. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $60.53 and a 200-day simple moving average of $59.49. Fortinet, Inc. has a twelve month low of $44.12 and a twelve month high of $81.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.38, a current ratio of 1.19 and a quick ratio of 1.17.

Fortinet (NASDAQ:FTNT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 5th. The software maker reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $1.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.41 billion. Fortinet had a net margin of 21.64% and a negative return on equity of 7,572.46%. Fortinet’s revenue was up 10.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.38 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Fortinet, Inc. will post 1.36 earnings per share for the current year.

Fortinet, Inc provides cybersecurity and networking solutions worldwide. It offers FortiGate hardware and software licenses that provide various security and networking functions, including firewall, intrusion prevention, anti-malware, virtual private network, application control, web filtering, anti-spam, and wide area network acceleration.

