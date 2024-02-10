Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT) Shares Sold by Texas Permanent School Fund Corp

Texas Permanent School Fund Corp trimmed its position in shares of Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT – Free Report) by 1.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 134,692 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 1,974 shares during the period. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp’s holdings in Fortinet were worth $7,904,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Fortinet by 1.6% during the third quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 114,921 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $6,744,000 after buying an additional 1,783 shares during the period. Davidson Investment Advisors increased its stake in shares of Fortinet by 1.8% during the third quarter. Davidson Investment Advisors now owns 255,686 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $15,004,000 after buying an additional 4,591 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp increased its stake in shares of Fortinet by 6.3% during the third quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 2,583,309 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $151,589,000 after buying an additional 153,613 shares during the period. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Fortinet by 44.1% during the third quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 4,330 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $254,000 after buying an additional 1,325 shares during the period. Finally, Choreo LLC increased its stake in shares of Fortinet by 5.1% during the third quarter. Choreo LLC now owns 16,425 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $964,000 after buying an additional 803 shares during the period. 65.00% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:FTNT opened at $70.44 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $60.53 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $59.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $54.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.58, a PEG ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.38, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.19. Fortinet, Inc. has a 1 year low of $44.12 and a 1 year high of $81.24.

Fortinet ( NASDAQ:FTNT Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 5th. The software maker reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.08. Fortinet had a negative return on equity of 7,572.46% and a net margin of 21.64%. The firm had revenue of $1.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.41 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.38 earnings per share. Fortinet’s revenue was up 10.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Fortinet, Inc. will post 1.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Ken Xie sold 46,733 shares of Fortinet stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.12, for a total transaction of $2,809,587.96. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 51,701,091 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,108,269,590.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Fortinet news, VP Michael Xie sold 38,369 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.45, for a total value of $2,549,620.05. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 29,887,018 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,985,992,346.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Ken Xie sold 46,733 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.12, for a total value of $2,809,587.96. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 51,701,091 shares in the company, valued at $3,108,269,590.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 148,332 shares of company stock worth $8,704,410. 17.54% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several brokerages have commented on FTNT. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Fortinet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $85.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 19th. Barclays reiterated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $63.00 price target (down from $71.00) on shares of Fortinet in a research note on Friday, October 13th. Susquehanna increased their price target on shares of Fortinet from $55.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Oppenheimer reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Fortinet in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. Finally, HSBC lowered shares of Fortinet from a “hold” rating to a “reduce” rating and set a $57.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-one have issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $71.13.

Fortinet, Inc provides cybersecurity and networking solutions worldwide. It offers FortiGate hardware and software licenses that provide various security and networking functions, including firewall, intrusion prevention, anti-malware, virtual private network, application control, web filtering, anti-spam, and wide area network acceleration.

