Fortinet (NASDAQ:FTNT) PT Raised to $81.00 at Morgan Stanley

Fortinet (NASDAQ:FTNT – Free Report) had its price objective boosted by Morgan Stanley from $77.00 to $81.00 in a research note published on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the software maker’s stock.

Several other analysts have also recently commented on the company. TheStreet cut Fortinet from a b rating to a c+ rating in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. William Blair cut Fortinet from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on Fortinet from $65.00 to $50.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. Needham & Company LLC began coverage on Fortinet in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. They issued a hold rating for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Fortinet from $60.00 to $71.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a report on Wednesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-one have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $71.13.

Fortinet stock opened at $70.44 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $54.09 billion, a PE ratio of 48.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.88 and a beta of 1.09. Fortinet has a 12 month low of $44.12 and a 12 month high of $81.24. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $60.53 and a 200-day simple moving average of $59.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.38, a current ratio of 1.19 and a quick ratio of 1.17.

Fortinet (NASDAQ:FTNT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 5th. The software maker reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.08. Fortinet had a negative return on equity of 7,572.46% and a net margin of 21.64%. The firm had revenue of $1.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.41 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.38 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Fortinet will post 1.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, VP Michael Xie sold 38,369 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.45, for a total transaction of $2,549,620.05. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 29,887,018 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,985,992,346.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Fortinet news, CFO Keith Jensen sold 5,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.00, for a total transaction of $260,100.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 4,586 shares in the company, valued at approximately $233,886. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Michael Xie sold 38,369 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.45, for a total value of $2,549,620.05. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 29,887,018 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,985,992,346.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 148,332 shares of company stock valued at $8,704,410. Corporate insiders own 17.54% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Covestor Ltd increased its holdings in Fortinet by 53.3% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 164 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares during the period. GeoWealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Fortinet during the 2nd quarter worth about $30,000. Zions Bancorporation N.A. increased its holdings in Fortinet by 20.4% during the 1st quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 430 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $147,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares during the period. Grove Bank & Trust increased its holdings in Fortinet by 40.5% during the 2nd quarter. Grove Bank & Trust now owns 461 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 133 shares during the period. Finally, Atwood & Palmer Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Fortinet in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.00% of the company’s stock.

Fortinet, Inc provides cybersecurity and networking solutions worldwide. It offers FortiGate hardware and software licenses that provide various security and networking functions, including firewall, intrusion prevention, anti-malware, virtual private network, application control, web filtering, anti-spam, and wide area network acceleration.

