Fortive Co. (NYSE:FTV) Position Raised by Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC

Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Fortive Co. (NYSE:FTV – Free Report) by 7.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 22,690 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,526 shares during the period. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC’s holdings in Fortive were worth $1,683,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. lifted its stake in Fortive by 0.6% during the second quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 23,393 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,749,000 after buying an additional 131 shares in the last quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. grew its position in Fortive by 5.1% during the 3rd quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 2,865 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $214,000 after purchasing an additional 138 shares in the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its position in Fortive by 31.4% during the 2nd quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 627 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. RFG Advisory LLC boosted its position in shares of Fortive by 2.4% in the third quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 6,618 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $491,000 after buying an additional 153 shares during the period. Finally, Brighton Jones LLC grew its holdings in shares of Fortive by 5.3% during the third quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 3,191 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $237,000 after buying an additional 160 shares in the last quarter. 95.95% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages recently issued reports on FTV. Bank of America downgraded Fortive from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $70.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Fortive from $83.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Fortive from $79.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. Barclays dropped their target price on Fortive from $83.00 to $76.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. Finally, Vertical Research lowered Fortive from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 2nd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Fortive presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $81.92.

Fortive Trading Up 0.6 %

Shares of FTV stock opened at $82.70 on Friday. Fortive Co. has a 12 month low of $62.70 and a 12 month high of $83.46. The company has a market cap of $35.34 billion, a PE ratio of 33.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a quick ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The business’s 50 day moving average is $73.66 and its two-hundred day moving average is $73.45.

Fortive (NYSE:FTV – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 31st. The technology company reported $0.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.93 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $1.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.56 billion. Fortive had a net margin of 14.27% and a return on equity of 12.12%. Fortive’s revenue was up 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.88 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Fortive Co. will post 3.78 EPS for the current year.

Fortive Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 28th. Investors of record on Friday, February 23rd will be given a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 22nd. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.39%. Fortive’s dividend payout ratio is presently 13.11%.

About Fortive

Fortive Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and services professional and engineered products, software, and services worldwide. Intelligent Operating Solutions segment provides advanced instrumentation, software and services, which includes electrical test and measurement, facility and asset lifecycle software applications, and worker safety and compliance solutions for manufacturing, process industries, healthcare, utilities and power, communications and electronics, and other industries.

