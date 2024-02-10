Fortune Minerals (TSE:FT) Trading 14.3% Higher

Shares of Fortune Minerals Limited (TSE:FT – Get Free Report) shot up 14.3% on Thursday . The company traded as high as C$0.04 and last traded at C$0.04. 132,500 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 8% from the average session volume of 122,754 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.04.

Fortune Minerals Stock Performance

The company has a market capitalization of C$19.99 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.44 and a beta of 0.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 24.90, a quick ratio of 0.04 and a current ratio of 0.02. The company has a 50 day moving average price of C$0.04 and a 200 day moving average price of C$0.04.

About Fortune Minerals

Fortune Minerals Limited engages in the exploration and development of specialty metals, base metals, and precious metals in Canada. The company primarily explores for gold, cobalt, bismuth, copper, silver, lead, and zinc deposits. Its primary asset is the NICO gold-cobalt-bismuth-copper project covering an area of 5,140 hectares located in the Northwest Territories.

