FOX (NASDAQ:FOX) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

FOX (NASDAQ:FOX – Get Free Report) posted its earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.23, RTT News reports. FOX had a net margin of 5.75% and a return on equity of 15.81%. The firm had revenue of $4.23 billion during the quarter. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.48 earnings per share.

FOX Trading Up 3.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ FOX opened at $27.45 on Friday. FOX has a 1 year low of $26.20 and a 1 year high of $34.42. The stock has a market cap of $13.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.24 and a beta of 0.87. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $28.30 and a 200 day moving average of $28.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 2.29 and a quick ratio of 1.81.

FOX Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 26th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 6th will be given a dividend of $0.26 per share. This is a boost from FOX’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 5th. FOX’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 30.77%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, TheStreet cut shares of FOX from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Wednesday.

Insider Activity at FOX

In other FOX news, Chairman Keith Rupert Murdoch sold 194,691 shares of FOX stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.57, for a total value of $5,757,012.87. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 19.21% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in FOX by 3.0% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 17,559,426 shares of the company’s stock worth $637,056,000 after buying an additional 506,637 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in FOX by 16.3% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,568,712 shares of the company’s stock worth $400,816,000 after buying an additional 1,758,998 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in FOX by 3.4% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,807,351 shares of the company’s stock worth $248,976,000 after buying an additional 253,490 shares during the last quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in FOX by 258.0% in the first quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. now owns 5,403,041 shares of the company’s stock worth $169,169,000 after buying an additional 3,893,625 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in FOX by 0.7% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,886,758 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,227,000 after buying an additional 20,953 shares during the last quarter. 24.56% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About FOX

Fox Corporation operates as a news, sports, and entertainment company in the United States (U.S.). The company operates through Cable Network Programming; Television; and Other, Corporate and Eliminations segments. The Cable Network Programming segment produces and licenses news, business news, and sports content for distribution through traditional cable television systems, direct broadcast satellite operators, and telecommunication companies, virtual multi-channel video programming distributors, and other digital platforms primarily in the U.S.

