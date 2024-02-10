Franklin Covey (NYSE:FC) Rating Increased to Buy at StockNews.com

Franklin Covey (NYSE:FC – Get Free Report) was upgraded by stock analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued on Thursday.

FC has been the subject of several other reports. Barrington Research restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $55.00 target price on shares of Franklin Covey in a research note on Wednesday, January 3rd. Roth Mkm lowered their target price on Franklin Covey from $61.00 to $59.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 19th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, Franklin Covey has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $71.33.

Shares of NYSE:FC opened at $40.35 on Thursday. Franklin Covey has a 1 year low of $32.19 and a 1 year high of $49.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.84. The business’s 50-day moving average is $40.89 and its 200-day moving average is $41.46. The company has a market capitalization of $536.09 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.28, a P/E/G ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.25.

Franklin Covey (NYSE:FC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 4th. The business services provider reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.17. Franklin Covey had a net margin of 6.43% and a return on equity of 22.81%. The company had revenue of $68.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $65.88 million. Equities research analysts predict that Franklin Covey will post 1.69 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of FC. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in Franklin Covey during the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Point72 Middle East FZE purchased a new position in Franklin Covey during the second quarter worth about $29,000. CWM LLC purchased a new position in Franklin Covey during the third quarter worth about $33,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its position in Franklin Covey by 289.5% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,075 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 799 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Franklin Covey in the 3rd quarter valued at about $62,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.80% of the company’s stock.

Franklin Covey Co provides training and consulting services in the areas of execution, sales performance, productivity, customer loyalty, and educational improvement for organizations and individuals worldwide. The company operates through Direct Offices, International Licensees, and Education Practice segments.

