Franklin Limited Duration Income Trust (NYSEAMERICAN:FTF) to Issue $0.06 Monthly Dividend

Franklin Limited Duration Income Trust (NYSEAMERICAN:FTF – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Thursday, February 8th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 20th will be paid a dividend of 0.0615 per share on Thursday, February 29th. This represents a $0.74 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 11.66%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 16th.

Franklin Limited Duration Income Trust has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 8.8% annually over the last three years.

Franklin Limited Duration Income Trust Stock Down 0.3 %

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN:FTF opened at $6.33 on Friday. Franklin Limited Duration Income Trust has a fifty-two week low of $5.76 and a fifty-two week high of $6.57.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Franklin Limited Duration Income Trust

Franklin Limited Duration Income Trust Company Profile

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Franklin Limited Duration Income Trust in the 4th quarter worth about $60,000. UBS Group AG increased its stake in Franklin Limited Duration Income Trust by 5.9% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 159,821 shares of the company’s stock worth $973,000 after buying an additional 8,958 shares during the period. Osaic Holdings Inc. increased its stake in Franklin Limited Duration Income Trust by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 647,024 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,999,000 after buying an additional 10,482 shares during the period. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC increased its stake in Franklin Limited Duration Income Trust by 117.6% in the 2nd quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 972,654 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,011,000 after buying an additional 525,704 shares during the period. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Franklin Limited Duration Income Trust in the 2nd quarter worth about $370,000.

Franklin Limited Duration Income Trust is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Franklin Resources, Inc The fund is managed by Franklin Advisers, Inc It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily invests in mortgage-backed securities, asset-backed securities, floating rate bank loans, and high yield corporate bonds.

