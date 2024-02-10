Franklin Resources, Inc. (NYSE:BEN) Shares Sold by Gamco Investors INC. ET AL

Gamco Investors INC. ET AL decreased its position in shares of Franklin Resources, Inc. (NYSE:BEN – Free Report) by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 61,300 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock after selling 1,900 shares during the quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL’s holdings in Franklin Resources were worth $1,507,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Barclays PLC increased its holdings in Franklin Resources by 53.3% during the 2nd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 735,554 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $19,646,000 after acquiring an additional 255,687 shares in the last quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp increased its stake in shares of Franklin Resources by 55.4% during the 2nd quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp now owns 58,219 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $1,555,000 after purchasing an additional 20,755 shares in the last quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its position in shares of Franklin Resources by 13.0% during the 3rd quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 966,212 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $23,749,000 after purchasing an additional 110,806 shares during the last quarter. Machina Capital S.A.S. purchased a new stake in Franklin Resources in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $238,000. Finally, New Mexico Educational Retirement Board grew its holdings in Franklin Resources by 7.2% during the 3rd quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 14,873 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $366,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 46.53% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Alok Sethi sold 22,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.27, for a total value of $643,940.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 70,481 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,062,978.87. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 24.13% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of BEN stock opened at $27.09 on Friday. Franklin Resources, Inc. has a one year low of $21.88 and a one year high of $31.93. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $27.96 and a 200 day moving average price of $26.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 1.92 and a current ratio of 1.92.

Franklin Resources (NYSE:BEN – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, January 29th. The closed-end fund reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $1.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.51 billion. Franklin Resources had a return on equity of 11.15% and a net margin of 12.30%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.51 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Franklin Resources, Inc. will post 2.49 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 12th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 28th will be given a dividend of $0.31 per share. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.58%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 27th. Franklin Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 65.26%.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on BEN shares. UBS Group boosted their price target on Franklin Resources from $26.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 10th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Franklin Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 1st. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Franklin Resources from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on shares of Franklin Resources from $30.00 to $28.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 30th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of Franklin Resources from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 30th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $27.05.

Franklin Resources, Inc is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides its services to individuals, institutions, pension plans, trusts, and partnerships. It launches equity, fixed income, balanced, and multi-asset mutual funds through its subsidiaries.

