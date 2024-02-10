Freshworks’ (FRSH) “Overweight” Rating Reiterated at Cantor Fitzgerald

Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed their overweight rating on shares of Freshworks (NASDAQ:FRSH – Free Report) in a report published on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a $25.00 price target on the stock.

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on the company. Barclays cut their price objective on Freshworks from $25.00 to $20.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 1st. Piper Sandler increased their target price on Freshworks from $24.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Tuesday, January 2nd. Needham & Company LLC increased their target price on Freshworks from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, December 28th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Freshworks from $24.00 to $22.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 1st. Finally, UBS Group dropped their target price on Freshworks from $27.00 to $22.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $24.88.

Get Freshworks alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on FRSH

Freshworks Trading Up 1.6 %

Insider Activity at Freshworks

Freshworks stock opened at $21.71 on Wednesday. Freshworks has a twelve month low of $12.22 and a twelve month high of $24.98. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $22.47 and its 200-day simple moving average is $20.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.41 billion, a P/E ratio of -46.19 and a beta of 0.99.

In related news, Director Barry L. Padgett sold 4,690 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.39, for a total value of $105,009.10. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 17,387 shares in the company, valued at $389,294.93. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, Director Barry L. Padgett sold 4,690 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.39, for a total value of $105,009.10. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 17,387 shares in the company, valued at $389,294.93. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Srinivasagopalan Ramamurthy sold 175,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.02, for a total transaction of $4,203,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 585,188 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,056,215.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 219,589 shares of company stock worth $5,182,673 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 26.66% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Freshworks

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Freshworks by 373.8% during the 3rd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,663 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 1,312 shares during the period. Quarry LP acquired a new stake in shares of Freshworks during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $35,000. UBS Group AG lifted its position in shares of Freshworks by 117.5% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,574 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 1,931 shares during the period. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in shares of Freshworks during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $59,000. Finally, BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S acquired a new stake in shares of Freshworks during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $65,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.35% of the company’s stock.

Freshworks Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Freshworks Inc, a software development company, provides modern software-as-a-service products worldwide. It offers Freshdesk Support Desk that enables businesses to delight their customers at every service engagement touchpoint across traditional channels, including email, and modern channels, such as messaging and social media; Freshdesk Contact Center that offers agents with cloud-based telephony system to connect with customers that supports complex call-flows, number and call management, IVR, and routing needs, as well as live dashboard and reports; and Freshdesk Customer Success, which helps customer success managers at business to business (B2B) subscription companies.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Freshworks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Freshworks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.