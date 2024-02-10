FutureFuel Corp. (FF) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.06 on June 18th

FutureFuel Corp. (NYSE:FF – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, February 8th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 4th will be paid a dividend of 0.06 per share by the energy company on Tuesday, June 18th. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 4th.

FutureFuel Stock Performance

Shares of FF stock opened at $5.92 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $259.06 million, a P/E ratio of 9.11 and a beta of 0.76. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $5.89 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $6.75. FutureFuel has a fifty-two week low of $5.27 and a fifty-two week high of $10.31.

FutureFuel (NYSE:FF – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 9th. The energy company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $116.75 million during the quarter. FutureFuel had a return on equity of 9.82% and a net margin of 7.34%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of FF. Swiss National Bank boosted its position in FutureFuel by 7.4% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 62,109 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $604,000 after purchasing an additional 4,300 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of FutureFuel in the first quarter valued at $874,000. Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in shares of FutureFuel by 21.5% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 23,926 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $233,000 after buying an additional 4,227 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of FutureFuel in the first quarter valued at $136,000. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS raised its stake in shares of FutureFuel by 14.1% in the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 22,259 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $217,000 after buying an additional 2,744 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 48.87% of the company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded FutureFuel from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 16th.

About FutureFuel

FutureFuel Corp., through its subsidiary, FutureFuel Chemical Company, manufactures and sells diversified chemical, bio-based fuel, and bio-based specialty chemical products in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Chemicals and Biofuels. The Chemicals segment provides various custom chemicals that are used in the coatings, chemical intermediates, industrial and consumer cleaning, oil and gas, and specialty polymers industries; and performance chemicals, such as polymer modifiers, glycerin products, and various specialty chemicals and solvents.

