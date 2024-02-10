FutureFuel Corp. (FF) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.06 on June 18th

FutureFuel Corp. (NYSE:FF – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, February 8th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 4th will be paid a dividend of 0.06 per share by the energy company on Tuesday, June 18th. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 4th.
FutureFuel Stock Performance
Shares of FF stock opened at $5.92 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $259.06 million, a P/E ratio of 9.11 and a beta of 0.76. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $5.89 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $6.75. FutureFuel has a fifty-two week low of $5.27 and a fifty-two week high of $10.31.
FutureFuel (NYSE:FF – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 9th. The energy company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $116.75 million during the quarter. FutureFuel had a return on equity of 9.82% and a net margin of 7.34%.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Separately, StockNews.com downgraded FutureFuel from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 16th.
About FutureFuel
FutureFuel Corp., through its subsidiary, FutureFuel Chemical Company, manufactures and sells diversified chemical, bio-based fuel, and bio-based specialty chemical products in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Chemicals and Biofuels. The Chemicals segment provides various custom chemicals that are used in the coatings, chemical intermediates, industrial and consumer cleaning, oil and gas, and specialty polymers industries; and performance chemicals, such as polymer modifiers, glycerin products, and various specialty chemicals and solvents.
