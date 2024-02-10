FY2023 EPS Estimates for Ascendis Pharma A/S Lifted by Analyst (NASDAQ:ASND)

Ascendis Pharma A/S (NASDAQ:ASND – Free Report) – Investment analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald lifted their FY2023 earnings estimates for Ascendis Pharma A/S in a report released on Tuesday, February 6th. Cantor Fitzgerald analyst L. Watsek now expects that the biotechnology company will post earnings per share of ($7.86) for the year, up from their previous forecast of ($8.93). Cantor Fitzgerald currently has a “Overweight” rating and a $173.00 price objective on the stock. The consensus estimate for Ascendis Pharma A/S’s current full-year earnings is ($6.07) per share. Cantor Fitzgerald also issued estimates for Ascendis Pharma A/S’s FY2024 earnings at ($3.16) EPS.

Several other analysts have also recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, December 25th. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S from $146.00 to $182.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Wedbush raised their price target on shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S from $207.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S from $137.00 to $149.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 19th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S in a report on Wednesday, December 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $150.00 price target for the company. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $154.75.

Shares of ASND opened at $141.75 on Thursday. Ascendis Pharma A/S has a one year low of $64.33 and a one year high of $144.95. The company has a 50-day moving average of $127.49 and a two-hundred day moving average of $105.48. The stock has a market cap of $8.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.32 and a beta of 0.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.39, a current ratio of 3.44 and a quick ratio of 2.56.

Ascendis Pharma A/S (NASDAQ:ASND – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The biotechnology company reported ($3.12) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($2.63) by ($0.49). Ascendis Pharma A/S had a negative return on equity of 917.40% and a negative net margin of 180.61%. The firm had revenue of $52.02 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $52.54 million.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. GAMMA Investing LLC bought a new position in Ascendis Pharma A/S during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in Ascendis Pharma A/S during the second quarter worth $66,000. US Bancorp DE increased its position in Ascendis Pharma A/S by 35.2% during the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 284 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 74 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its position in Ascendis Pharma A/S by 90.4% during the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 318 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 151 shares during the period. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in Ascendis Pharma A/S by 37.6% during the fourth quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 333 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 91 shares during the period.

Ascendis Pharma A/S, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing therapies for unmet medical needs. It offers SKYTROFA for treating patients with growth hormone deficiency (GHD). The company also develops TransCon Growth Hormone for treating pediatric GHD, adult GHD, and turner syndrome; TransCon Parathyroid Hormone for adult patients with hypoparathyroidism; and TransCon C-type natriuretic peptide for achondroplasia.

