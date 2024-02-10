FY2023 EPS Estimates for Exelon Co. (NASDAQ:EXC) Increased by Seaport Res Ptn

Exelon Co. (NASDAQ:EXC – Free Report) – Analysts at Seaport Res Ptn boosted their FY2023 EPS estimates for shares of Exelon in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, February 7th. Seaport Res Ptn analyst A. Storozynski now expects that the company will post earnings of $2.36 per share for the year, up from their prior forecast of $2.35. Seaport Res Ptn has a “Neutral” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for Exelon’s current full-year earnings is $2.36 per share.

A number of other research analysts have also commented on EXC. Guggenheim lowered shares of Exelon from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $44.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Friday, December 15th. Bank of America cut their price objective on shares of Exelon from $38.00 to $36.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 19th. Evercore ISI lowered shares of Exelon from an “outperform” rating to an “in-line” rating in a research report on Friday, December 15th. Mizuho raised shares of Exelon from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $36.00 to $39.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 10th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on shares of Exelon from $45.00 to $38.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $39.36.

Shares of EXC opened at $33.84 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $35.99 and a 200-day simple moving average of $38.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $33.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.81, a P/E/G ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 0.85. Exelon has a 52 week low of $33.35 and a 52 week high of $43.71.

Institutional Trading of Exelon

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Exelon by 189.3% during the second quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 651 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 426 shares in the last quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC lifted its position in shares of Exelon by 53.4% during the second quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 704 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 245 shares in the last quarter. Antonetti Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Exelon by 98.8% during the third quarter. Antonetti Capital Management LLC now owns 805 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Addison Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Exelon by 50.3% during the third quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 825 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 276 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fortis Group Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Exelon during the third quarter worth approximately $31,000. 81.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Exelon

Exelon Corporation, a utility services holding company, engages in the energy distribution and transmission businesses in the United States and Canada. The company is involved in the purchase and regulated retail sale of electricity and natural gas, transmission and distribution of electricity, and distribution of natural gas to retail customers.

