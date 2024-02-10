Gabelli Funds LLC Buys 780 Shares of Linde plc (NYSE:LIN)

Gabelli Funds LLC increased its position in shares of Linde plc (NYSE:LIN – Free Report) by 13.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,665 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 780 shares during the quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC’s holdings in Linde were worth $2,482,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of LIN. TradeLink Capital LLC bought a new stake in Linde during the 1st quarter worth $2,523,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Linde by 36.4% during the first quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 1,773 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $566,000 after purchasing an additional 473 shares during the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Linde by 25.4% in the first quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,996 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $957,000 after buying an additional 607 shares during the period. Zions Bancorporation N.A. raised its holdings in Linde by 15.3% in the 1st quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 2,380 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $760,000 after buying an additional 316 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ergoteles LLC acquired a new stake in Linde during the 1st quarter worth approximately $6,682,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.98% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Seaport Res Ptn cut shares of Linde from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, January 8th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Linde from $470.00 to $480.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. HSBC upped their price target on shares of Linde from $440.00 to $447.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 24th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered shares of Linde from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $429.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, January 22nd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of Linde from $418.00 to $421.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 30th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Linde has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $433.14.

Shares of LIN stock opened at $419.42 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $203.37 billion, a PE ratio of 29.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 0.92. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $408.30 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $393.37. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. Linde plc has a 12 month low of $319.23 and a 12 month high of $434.21.

Linde (NYSE:LIN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The basic materials company reported $3.59 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.49 by $0.10. Linde had a net margin of 18.87% and a return on equity of 17.06%. The business had revenue of $8.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.04 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $3.16 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Linde plc will post 15.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Linde plc operates as an industrial gas company in North and South America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It offers atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, argon, and rare gases; and process gases, such as carbon dioxide, helium, hydrogen, electronic gases, specialty gases, and acetylene.

