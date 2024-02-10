Gabelli Funds LLC Has $1.53 Million Stake in Tim S.A. (NYSE:TIMB)

Gabelli Funds LLC lifted its stake in shares of Tim S.A. (NYSE:TIMB – Free Report) by 4.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 102,978 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,000 shares during the period. Gabelli Funds LLC’s holdings in TIM were worth $1,534,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in shares of TIM by 315.3% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,525 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 1,917 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its holdings in TIM by 620.6% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 4,417 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 3,804 shares during the period. Quantbot Technologies LP lifted its holdings in TIM by 2,838.8% in the second quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 4,702 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after buying an additional 4,542 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC lifted its holdings in TIM by 25.8% in the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 3,916 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after buying an additional 803 shares during the period. Finally, FMR LLC lifted its holdings in TIM by 51.8% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,385 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,000 after buying an additional 1,837 shares during the period.

Shares of TIMB stock opened at $18.58 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $18.05 and a 200-day moving average of $16.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.76. Tim S.A. has a 12-month low of $10.59 and a 12-month high of $18.94.

TIM ( NYSE:TIMB Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The company reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $1.24 billion during the quarter. TIM had a net margin of 11.96% and a return on equity of 10.71%. On average, analysts predict that Tim S.A. will post 1.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 26th were paid a dividend of $0.216 per share. This represents a $0.86 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.65%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 22nd. TIM’s dividend payout ratio is presently 72.03%.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of TIM from $18.00 to $19.40 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 7th. Scotiabank restated a “sector perform” rating on shares of TIM in a report on Thursday, December 7th.

TIM SA, a telecommunications company, provides mobile voice, data, and broadband services in Brazil. The company offers in mobile, landline, long-distance, and data transmission services. It also offers ultra-broadband, digital content, and tailored packages services. The company serves individuals and corporates, as well as small, medium, and large companies.

