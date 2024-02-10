Gabelli Funds LLC Raises Stock Position in Vitesse Energy, Inc. (NYSE:VTS)

Gabelli Funds LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vitesse Energy, Inc. (NYSE:VTS – Free Report) by 0.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 69,341 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 500 shares during the period. Gabelli Funds LLC’s holdings in Vitesse Energy were worth $1,587,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY bought a new position in Vitesse Energy in the 2nd quarter worth about $31,000. US Bancorp DE bought a new position in Vitesse Energy in the 2nd quarter worth about $35,000. Optimum Investment Advisors bought a new position in Vitesse Energy in the 2nd quarter worth about $45,000. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. bought a new position in Vitesse Energy in the 2nd quarter worth about $46,000. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI bought a new position in Vitesse Energy in the 2nd quarter worth about $50,000. Institutional investors own 52.55% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have commented on VTS shares. Roth Mkm started coverage on shares of Vitesse Energy in a research report on Monday, October 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $30.50 target price for the company. Northland Securities raised shares of Vitesse Energy from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $24.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 17th. Finally, Alliance Global Partners started coverage on shares of Vitesse Energy in a research note on Thursday, November 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $27.00 price target for the company. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, Vitesse Energy has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $26.10.

Vitesse Energy Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:VTS opened at $20.60 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $21.60 and a 200-day moving average of $22.79. Vitesse Energy, Inc. has a twelve month low of $15.91 and a twelve month high of $27.39. The company has a quick ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10.

Vitesse Energy Profile

Vitesse Energy, Inc focuses on acquisition, ownership, exploration, development, management, production, exploitation, and dispose of oil and gas properties. The company acquires non-operated working interest and royalty interest ownership in North Dakota and Montana. It also owns non-operated interests in oil and gas properties in Colorado and Wyoming.

Featured Stories

