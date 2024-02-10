Gamco Investors INC. ET AL Buys 1,634 Shares of CTO Realty Growth, Inc. (NYSE:CTO)

Gamco Investors INC. ET AL boosted its position in shares of CTO Realty Growth, Inc. (NYSE:CTO – Free Report) by 2.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 73,994 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,634 shares during the quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL owned about 0.33% of CTO Realty Growth worth $1,199,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Harbour Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in CTO Realty Growth in the second quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of CTO Realty Growth by 122.9% in the 2nd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,950 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 1,075 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CTO Realty Growth in the first quarter worth $35,000. CWM LLC raised its holdings in shares of CTO Realty Growth by 695.6% during the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 3,620 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 3,165 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its holdings in CTO Realty Growth by 1,435.5% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 4,975 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,000 after purchasing an additional 4,651 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.04% of the company’s stock.

Get CTO Realty Growth alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. B. Riley reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of CTO Realty Growth in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. StockNews.com raised CTO Realty Growth from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 27th. Finally, Jonestrading dropped their price objective on shares of CTO Realty Growth from $25.00 to $21.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 30th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, CTO Realty Growth currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $20.00.

CTO Realty Growth Stock Performance

Shares of CTO stock opened at $16.58 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 3.37, a quick ratio of 3.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15. CTO Realty Growth, Inc. has a 12-month low of $15.63 and a 12-month high of $19.42. The business’s 50 day moving average is $17.04 and its two-hundred day moving average is $16.84. The company has a market capitalization of $376.13 million, a P/E ratio of -38.56 and a beta of 0.76.

CTO Realty Growth Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 14th were paid a $0.38 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 13th. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.17%. CTO Realty Growth’s dividend payout ratio is currently -353.49%.

CTO Realty Growth Company Profile

(Free Report)

CTO Realty Growth, Inc is a publicly traded real estate investment trust that owns and operates a portfolio of high-quality, retail-based properties located primarily in higher growth markets in the United States. CTO also externally manages and owns a meaningful interest in Alpine Income Property Trust, Inc (NYSE: PINE), a publicly traded net lease REIT.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for CTO Realty Growth Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CTO Realty Growth and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.