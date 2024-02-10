Gamco Investors INC. ET AL Has $1.16 Million Stock Holdings in United-Guardian, Inc. (NASDAQ:UG)

Gamco Investors INC. ET AL raised its holdings in shares of United-Guardian, Inc. (NASDAQ:UG – Free Report) by 4.7% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 154,500 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,000 shares during the quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL’s holdings in United-Guardian were worth $1,163,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in shares of United-Guardian by 277.1% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 4,521 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 3,322 shares during the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of United-Guardian by 55.4% in the 2nd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 15,694 shares of the company’s stock valued at $134,000 after buying an additional 5,596 shares during the period. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in shares of United-Guardian by 39.3% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 25,834 shares of the company’s stock valued at $243,000 after buying an additional 7,289 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of United-Guardian by 66.6% in the 1st quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 93,340 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,123,000 after buying an additional 37,300 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of United-Guardian by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 107,356 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,420,000 after buying an additional 1,694 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 22.07% of the company’s stock.

United-Guardian Price Performance

UG opened at $9.26 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $42.51 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.84 and a beta of 0.71. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $7.89 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $7.57. United-Guardian, Inc. has a 1 year low of $5.79 and a 1 year high of $12.15.

United-Guardian Announces Dividend

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The company also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 20th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 12th will be paid a $0.10 dividend. This represents a yield of 5.8%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 9th. United-Guardian’s payout ratio is 36.36%.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of United-Guardian from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 22nd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of United-Guardian in a report on Thursday. They issued a “buy” rating for the company.

About United-Guardian

United-Guardian, Inc manufactures and markets cosmetic ingredients, pharmaceuticals, medical lubricants, and proprietary specialty industrial products in the United States and internationally The company offers cosmetic ingredients, including LUBRAJEL, a line of water-based gel formulation for sensory enhancement, lubrication, and texture to personal care products; LUBRAJEL NATURAL for skin moisturizing; LUBRAJEL MARINE that develops natural products using naturally derived polymers; LUBRAJEL OlL NATURAL, which makes luxuriant textures without adding viscosity; LUBRAJEL TERRA, a multifunctional, moisturizing hydrogel products; LUBRASIL II SB, a formulation of LUBRAJEL; LUBRAJEL II XD; B-122, a powdered lubricant used in the manufacture of pressed powders, eyeliners, rouges, and industrial products; and ORCHID COMPLEX, an oil-soluble base for extract of fresh orchids used in fragrance products, such as perfumes and toiletries.

