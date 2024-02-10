Gamco Investors INC. ET AL Has $1.56 Million Holdings in DigitalBridge Group, Inc. (NYSE:DBRG)

Gamco Investors INC. ET AL decreased its holdings in shares of DigitalBridge Group, Inc. (NYSE:DBRG – Free Report) by 3.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 88,711 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,380 shares during the quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL owned approximately 0.05% of DigitalBridge Group worth $1,560,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. grew its position in shares of DigitalBridge Group by 5.2% in the second quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 13,370 shares of the company’s stock valued at $197,000 after purchasing an additional 661 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System increased its position in DigitalBridge Group by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 46,093 shares of the company’s stock worth $810,000 after buying an additional 694 shares during the period. Strs Ohio lifted its holdings in shares of DigitalBridge Group by 2.1% during the third quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 34,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $601,000 after buying an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance boosted its position in shares of DigitalBridge Group by 4.5% in the third quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance now owns 17,076 shares of the company’s stock valued at $300,000 after acquiring an additional 734 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC grew its stake in shares of DigitalBridge Group by 3.6% in the second quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 21,479 shares of the company’s stock valued at $316,000 after acquiring an additional 738 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.43% of the company’s stock.

NYSE DBRG opened at $20.17 on Friday. DigitalBridge Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $9.99 and a 1 year high of $20.57. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $18.11 and its 200 day simple moving average is $17.05.

Several analysts have weighed in on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of DigitalBridge Group from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 1st. Raymond James dropped their price target on shares of DigitalBridge Group from $25.00 to $24.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $21.94.

DigitalBridge Group Company Profile

DigitalBridge is an infrastructure investment firm specializing in digital infrastructure assets. They provide services to institutional investors. They primarily invest in data centers, cell towers, fiber networks, small cells, and edge infrastructure. DigitalBridge Group, Inc was founded in 1991 and is headquartered in Boca Raton, Florida with additional offices in Los Angles, California, and New York New York.

