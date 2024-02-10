Gamco Investors INC. ET AL Has $1.58 Million Position in Pitney Bowes Inc. (NYSE:PBI)

Gamco Investors INC. ET AL lifted its holdings in shares of Pitney Bowes Inc. (NYSE:PBI – Free Report) by 8.9% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 523,500 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 43,000 shares during the period. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL’s holdings in Pitney Bowes were worth $1,581,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of PBI. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its position in Pitney Bowes by 36.3% during the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 68,845 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $359,000 after purchasing an additional 18,338 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates boosted its holdings in shares of Pitney Bowes by 59.7% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 44,041 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $229,000 after buying an additional 16,464 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of Pitney Bowes by 3.6% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,500,844 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $13,003,000 after buying an additional 86,786 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC increased its holdings in Pitney Bowes by 15.4% during the first quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 42,161 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $219,000 after buying an additional 5,611 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its position in Pitney Bowes by 90.6% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 94,354 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $491,000 after acquiring an additional 44,849 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 70.69% of the company’s stock.

Get Pitney Bowes alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Pitney Bowes from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 5th.

Pitney Bowes Stock Performance

NYSE:PBI opened at $4.06 on Friday. Pitney Bowes Inc. has a 12-month low of $2.80 and a 12-month high of $4.63. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $4.20 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $3.77.

Pitney Bowes (NYSE:PBI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The technology company reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by $0.05. Pitney Bowes had a negative return on equity of 4.75% and a negative net margin of 11.81%. The business had revenue of $871.58 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $849.85 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.06 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Pitney Bowes Inc. will post 0.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Pitney Bowes Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 14th. Investors of record on Friday, February 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.93%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 8th. Pitney Bowes’s payout ratio is -9.13%.

About Pitney Bowes

(Free Report)

Pitney Bowes Inc, a shipping and mailing company, provides technology, logistics, and financial services to small and medium-sized businesses, large enterprises, retailers, and government clients in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates through Global Ecommerce, Presort Services, and Sending Technology Solutions (SendTech Solutions) segments.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PBI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Pitney Bowes Inc. (NYSE:PBI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Pitney Bowes Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pitney Bowes and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.