Gamco Investors INC. ET AL Has $1.79 Million Stock Position in ZimVie Inc. (NASDAQ:ZIMV)

Gamco Investors INC. ET AL increased its position in shares of ZimVie Inc. (NASDAQ:ZIMV – Free Report) by 10.0% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 189,860 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 17,212 shares during the quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL’s holdings in ZimVie were worth $1,787,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in ZimVie by 8.0% during the 2nd quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 12,823 shares of the company’s stock worth $144,000 after acquiring an additional 952 shares during the last quarter. State of Wyoming boosted its stake in ZimVie by 13.8% during the 2nd quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 10,017 shares of the company’s stock worth $112,000 after acquiring an additional 1,213 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in ZimVie by 44.0% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,681 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 1,430 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in ZimVie by 20.0% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 13,111 shares of the company’s stock valued at $122,000 after buying an additional 2,186 shares in the last quarter. Finally, American International Group Inc. lifted its stake in ZimVie by 23.9% in the second quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 12,439 shares of the company’s stock valued at $140,000 after buying an additional 2,396 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.16% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ZIMV opened at $19.50 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.66, a current ratio of 2.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. ZimVie Inc. has a twelve month low of $5.05 and a twelve month high of $20.44. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $16.39 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $12.23.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on ZIMV shares. Needham & Company LLC started coverage on shares of ZimVie in a research note on Thursday, November 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of ZimVie from $11.00 to $13.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 4th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of ZimVie from $10.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 20th.

ZimVie Inc, a medical technology company, develops, manufactures, and markets a portfolio of products and solutions designed to treat various spine pathologies, and support dental tooth replacement and restoration procedures worldwide. It offers dental implant systems, prosthetic and abutment products, surgical instrumentation, and kits; bone grafts, barrier membranes, allografts, and collagen wound care products; hardware and software solutions consist of intraoral scanners and RealGUIDE; and virtual treatment planning services, guided surgery solutions, CAD/CAM workflow systems, and patient-specific restorative components and intra-oral scanners, as well as spinal fusion implants and instrumentation for various spinal procedures, biologics, and bone healing technologies.

