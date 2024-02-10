Gamco Investors INC. ET AL Increases Stock Position in Intevac, Inc. (NASDAQ:IVAC)

Gamco Investors INC. ET AL boosted its position in Intevac, Inc. (NASDAQ:IVAC – Free Report) by 41.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 552,435 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 160,935 shares during the quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL owned 2.10% of Intevac worth $1,718,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IVAC. Barclays PLC raised its holdings in Intevac by 66.6% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 8,574 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 3,426 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System acquired a new stake in Intevac during the second quarter worth approximately $32,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC acquired a new stake in Intevac during the second quarter worth approximately $33,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in Intevac during the third quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in Intevac by 5,427.3% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 9,728 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 9,552 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.67% of the company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com cut shares of Intevac from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday.

Shares of Intevac stock opened at $4.03 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $4.20 and its 200-day simple moving average is $3.72. Intevac, Inc. has a 12 month low of $3.07 and a 12 month high of $7.54.

Intevac, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs and develops thin-film processing systems in the United States, Europe, and Asia. It designs, develops, and markets vacuum process equipment solutions for manufacturing small substrates with precise thin-film properties, such as for the hard disk drive, display cover panel, and other adjacent thin-film markets.

