Gamco Investors INC. ET AL Lowers Holdings in PetIQ, Inc. (NASDAQ:PETQ)

Gamco Investors INC. ET AL lessened its holdings in PetIQ, Inc. (NASDAQ:PETQ – Free Report) by 24.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 70,761 shares of the company’s stock after selling 22,635 shares during the quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL owned approximately 0.24% of PetIQ worth $1,394,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in PetIQ by 1,149.6% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,562 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 1,437 shares during the period. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of PetIQ by 142.9% during the second quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 1,683 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 990 shares during the period. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of PetIQ during the third quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Quarry LP raised its stake in shares of PetIQ by 29.6% during the second quarter. Quarry LP now owns 2,816 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 643 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its stake in PetIQ by 880.4% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 10,637 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,000 after purchasing an additional 9,552 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.10% of the company’s stock.

PetIQ Trading Up 1.0 %

PETQ opened at $17.85 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.49, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.84. The firm has a market cap of $525.33 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.50, a PEG ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 1.66. PetIQ, Inc. has a 12 month low of $9.08 and a 12 month high of $22.98. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $18.47 and a 200-day moving average price of $18.80.

Analyst Ratings Changes

PetIQ ( NASDAQ:PETQ Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The company reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.37. PetIQ had a net margin of 1.20% and a return on equity of 11.67%. The business had revenue of $277.02 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $230.14 million. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that PetIQ, Inc. will post 0.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. TheStreet upgraded PetIQ from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 1st. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of PetIQ in a research note on Tuesday, December 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $22.00 price objective for the company. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $27.50.

About PetIQ

PetIQ, Inc operates as a pet medication and wellness company in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Products and Services. The company offers Rx pet medications, which include flea and tick control, heartworm preventatives, arthritis, thyroid, diabetes and pain treatments, antibiotics, and other specialty medications; and develops and manufactures its own proprietary value-branded products, as well as distributes third-party branded medications.

Featured Articles

