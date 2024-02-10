Gamco Investors INC. ET AL Sells 200 Shares of Snap-on Incorporated (NYSE:SNA)

Gamco Investors INC. ET AL decreased its position in Snap-on Incorporated (NYSE:SNA – Free Report) by 3.7% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 5,200 shares of the company’s stock after selling 200 shares during the period. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL’s holdings in Snap-on were worth $1,326,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of SNA. Barclays PLC increased its stake in Snap-on by 75.8% in the second quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 107,011 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,839,000 after purchasing an additional 46,146 shares in the last quarter. Beverly Hills Private Wealth LLC increased its stake in Snap-on by 105.3% in the second quarter. Beverly Hills Private Wealth LLC now owns 4,742 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,291,000 after purchasing an additional 2,432 shares in the last quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp increased its stake in Snap-on by 131.3% in the second quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp now owns 6,212 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,790,000 after purchasing an additional 3,526 shares in the last quarter. Choate Investment Advisors bought a new stake in Snap-on in the second quarter valued at $218,000. Finally, Dividend Assets Capital LLC increased its stake in Snap-on by 3.5% in the second quarter. Dividend Assets Capital LLC now owns 11,110 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,202,000 after purchasing an additional 372 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.90% of the company’s stock.

Snap-on Stock Down 1.4 %

Snap-on stock opened at $262.43 on Friday. Snap-on Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $226.68 and a fifty-two week high of $297.26. The stock has a market cap of $13.85 billion, a PE ratio of 14.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 1.00. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $285.43 and its 200 day simple moving average is $271.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 2.62 and a current ratio of 3.88.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Snap-on ( NYSE:SNA Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The company reported $4.75 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.66 by $0.09. Snap-on had a net margin of 21.38% and a return on equity of 20.89%. The business had revenue of $1.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.20 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $4.42 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Snap-on Incorporated will post 19.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have weighed in on SNA. Barrington Research reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $325.00 price target on shares of Snap-on in a research note on Thursday. Roth Mkm reissued a “buy” rating and set a $324.00 target price on shares of Snap-on in a research report on Thursday, October 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $306.00.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, SVP Thomas J. Ward sold 1,435 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $289.91, for a total transaction of $416,020.85. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 48,684 shares in the company, valued at $14,113,978.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Snap-on news, CEO Nicholas T. Pinchuk sold 21,493 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $279.40, for a total value of $6,005,144.20. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 708,513 shares in the company, valued at $197,958,532.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Thomas J. Ward sold 1,435 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $289.91, for a total transaction of $416,020.85. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 48,684 shares in the company, valued at $14,113,978.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 75,998 shares of company stock worth $21,666,210. 4.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Snap-on

Snap-on Incorporated manufactures and markets tools, equipment, diagnostics, and repair information and systems solutions for professional users worldwide. It operates through Commercial & Industrial Group, Snap-on Tools Group, Repair Systems & Information Group, and Financial Services segments.

