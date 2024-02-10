GAP (NYSE:GPS) Cut to Hold at StockNews.com

StockNews.com cut shares of GAP (NYSE:GPS – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Wednesday.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the company. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on GAP from $8.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a report on Friday, November 17th. Telsey Advisory Group raised their price target on GAP from $11.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a report on Friday, November 17th. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on GAP in a report on Tuesday, November 7th. They set an outperform rating and a $17.00 price target on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on GAP from $13.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, November 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on GAP from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Friday, November 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $13.93.

GPS opened at $20.06 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $20.44 and its 200-day simple moving average is $15.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 1.39. GAP has a one year low of $7.22 and a one year high of $22.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 200.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 2.25.

GAP (NYSE:GPS – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 16th. The apparel retailer reported $0.59 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by $0.39. GAP had a return on equity of 3.41% and a net margin of 0.30%. The business had revenue of $3.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.61 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.71 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 6.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that GAP will post 1.14 EPS for the current year.

Insider Transactions at GAP

In other news, major shareholder John J. Fisher sold 478,330 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.38, for a total transaction of $10,226,695.40. Following the sale, the insider now owns 3,793,186 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $81,098,316.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, major shareholder John J. Fisher sold 478,330 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.38, for a total transaction of $10,226,695.40. Following the sale, the insider now owns 3,793,186 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $81,098,316.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Sarah Gilligan sold 11,741 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.20, for a total value of $190,204.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 826,954 shares of company stock valued at $16,920,402 in the last quarter. 30.81% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On GAP

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of GPS. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in GAP in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $20,617,000. Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its stake in GAP by 73.4% in the 3rd quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 3,572,524 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $37,976,000 after buying an additional 1,512,067 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC lifted its stake in shares of GAP by 57.0% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 1,325,293 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $13,306,000 after purchasing an additional 481,339 shares during the period. American International Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of GAP by 470.4% during the 1st quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 360,438 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $5,075,000 after purchasing an additional 297,247 shares during the period. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers lifted its stake in shares of GAP by 54.9% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 535,779 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $7,544,000 after purchasing an additional 189,872 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.71% of the company’s stock.

GAP Company Profile

The Gap, Inc operates as an apparel retail company. The company offers apparel, accessories, and personal care products for men, women, and children under the Old Navy, Gap, Banana Republic, and Athleta brands. Its products include denim and khakis; eyewear, jewelry, shoes, handbags, and fragrances; and fitness and lifestyle products for use in yoga, training, sports, travel, and everyday activities for women and girls.

