Gartner (NYSE:IT) Given New $490.00 Price Target at UBS Group

Gartner (NYSE:IT – Free Report) had its target price hoisted by UBS Group from $412.00 to $490.00 in a report issued on Tuesday morning. UBS Group currently has a neutral rating on the information technology services provider’s stock.

A number of other brokerages have also commented on IT. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Gartner from $380.00 to $435.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Friday, December 15th. StockNews.com upgraded Gartner from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Gartner from $421.00 to $446.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Tuesday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $455.25.

IT stock opened at $463.52 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $451.75 and a 200 day moving average price of $393.20. Gartner has a fifty-two week low of $292.60 and a fifty-two week high of $471.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $36.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.91, a P/E/G ratio of 3.60 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.32, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.86.

Gartner (NYSE:IT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 6th. The information technology services provider reported $3.04 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.83 by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $1.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.59 billion. Gartner had a return on equity of 166.35% and a net margin of 14.94%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $3.70 EPS. Analysts expect that Gartner will post 11.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Gartner declared that its board has initiated a stock buyback program on Friday, November 3rd that authorizes the company to repurchase $500.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the information technology services provider to repurchase up to 1.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are generally a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

In other news, EVP Robin B. Kranich sold 1,444 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $455.29, for a total value of $657,438.76. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 13,244 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,029,860.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Gartner news, EVP Robin B. Kranich sold 1,444 shares of Gartner stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $455.29, for a total transaction of $657,438.76. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 13,244 shares in the company, valued at $6,029,860.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Akhil Jain sold 250 shares of Gartner stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $420.47, for a total value of $105,117.50. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 3,061 shares in the company, valued at $1,287,058.67. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 19,369 shares of company stock worth $8,383,821 in the last three months. Insiders own 3.90% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BKM Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Gartner in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Frazier Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Gartner in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. MCF Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Gartner in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc raised its stake in shares of Gartner by 59.5% in the 4th quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 67 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares during the period. Finally, Arlington Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Gartner by 275.0% in the 2nd quarter. Arlington Partners LLC now owns 75 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the period. 90.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Gartner, Inc operates as a research and advisory company in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Research, Conferences, and Consulting. The Research segment delivers its research primarily through a subscription service that include on-demand access to published research content, data and benchmarks, and direct access to a network of research experts.

